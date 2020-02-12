Syrian killed in rare confrontation between US troops and government forces | News

A Syrian civilian was killed and another was injured in a strange confrontation between US troops and a group of government supporters who tried to block a US convoy that was crossing a village in northeastern Syria, state media reported.

Syrian state media said Wednesday that the murdered man was among the residents of a village east of the city of Qamishli that had gathered at an army checkpoint, throwing stones at the American convoy and tearing down an American flag of one of the vehicles.

At that time, US troops shot residents with real ammunition and smoke bombs, according to the report.

A US military spokesman said coalition forces conducting a patrol car near Qamishli found the checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian government forces.

"After the coalition troops issued a series of warnings and attempts to reduce the scale, the patrol was attacked with small arms by unknown individuals," said Colonel Myles Caggins, spokesman for the US-led coalition.

"In self-defense, coalition troops returned fire," he said.

Hundreds of US troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with their local partners of the Syrian Democratic Forces led by the Kurds to fight against the ISIL group.

Videos posted on social media seemed to show residents arguing with U.S. military personnel.

The SAA today prevented an American convoy from crossing Khirbet Amo, south of Qamishli, and the villagers supported the SAA and threw stones at the US patrol that shot and killed 1 civilian.

In the video, a civilian tells the occupation: "You cannot approve even if there are 100 agreements."

Residents said a Russian contingent patrol at the Qamishli airport was sent to the village, which is located in an area in northeastern Syria where Russian, Syrian and Kurdish forces backed by the United States are present.

The United States conducts patrols in northeastern Syria, but it was not immediately clear why the convoy entered a government-controlled area.

Regional tensions

The incident marks a rare confrontation involving US and Syrian troops in the region where Russian forces are also deployed, and will surely increase tensions even more.

The Syrian war, now in its ninth year, has Russia supporting the government of President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey is the main sponsor of the rebels.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that Turkey will attack Syrian government forces "anywhere in Syria,quot; if another Turkish soldier is injured.

The forces loyal to al-Assad, backed by Russian air coverage, have been moving towards the last areas controlled by the rebels of Idlib and the nearby Aleppo camp, seizing dozens of villages and causing a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

Under a 2018 agreement with Russia at the Sochi resort in the Black Sea, Turkey established a dozen military observation posts in Idlib, where it supports some opposition groups.

Several of these posts have been surrounded by government forces in recent weeks. At least 13 Turkish soldiers have been killed by Syrian artillery fire this month.