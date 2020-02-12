Survivor: Winners at War Premiere sends 2 players to extinction

And we are back!

Survivor: winners at war has started, and did not lose a single second before starting the game. In the first 10 minutes, we remember the trips that all these winners had made before (and how much Survivor has changed over the years), we met the two new tribes (Sele and Dakal), and the first challenge was beginning. It was both for reward and for immunity, which means that a tribe addressed the tribal council quite immediately.

Married shipwrecked Rob and Amber were placed in separate tribes, and Rob's tribe, Sele, was first sent to the tribe. Nor did they obtain flint or rice, and they knew they had a whole day to play before the tribal council.

In Dakal, everyone joined for their children. Amber said he gave his four children a calendar they could use to cross out the days until she returned, and Tyson said he made his children a chain of daisies, with a chain link for each day. It was nice.