Survivor: Winners at War Premiere sends 2 players to extinction

And we are back!
Survivor: winners at war has started, and did not lose a single second before starting the game. In the first 10 minutes, we remember the trips that all these winners had made before (and how much Survivor has changed over the years), we met the two new tribes (Sele and Dakal), and the first challenge was beginning. It was both for reward and for immunity, which means that a tribe addressed the tribal council quite immediately.
Married shipwrecked Rob and Amber were placed in separate tribes, and Rob's tribe, Sele, was first sent to the tribe. Nor did they obtain flint or rice, and they knew they had a whole day to play before the tribal council.
In Dakal, everyone joined for their children. Amber said he gave his four children a calendar they could use to cross out the days until she returned, and Tyson said he made his children a chain of daisies, with a chain link for each day. It was nice.
Meanwhile, Sele was going crazy. The first vote is always nonsense because there is very little to rely on, and this time it was almost nonsense. Adam and Denise were almost expelled because they dared to leave when they arrived at the camp, but after literally all the names were discarded at some point and Sandra told each person that his name was discarded, Rob and Parvati helped convince Some people really vote with some strategy, which makes sense.
Natalie and Jeremy had an existing friendship, as he said, "it's not blood, but it's pretty close to Jeremy," so Natalie ended up getting a surprising number of votes, and was sent to the brink of extinction.
This season includes a new thing called fire chips, which players can use to buy things like food and blankets, and each person started with one. Natalie then had to give her fire token to someone else in the game, so she obviously chose Jeremy.
Then, when he arrived at his new home, he learned that he could win fire tokens while he was there and then use them to affect the game. For example, he found an immunity idol and was able to sell it to a player from the next losing tribe for a fire token. Then, Dakal lost the second challenge and offered Sandra the opportunity to buy Natalie's idol. Obviously, he gave up his card for the idol, which was useful since it was one of the names that were released, but did not end up playing.
Nor did he need to do it, because with some Yul maneuvers and his unexpectedly powerful alliance of all "disconnected,quot; players, the votes were reduced to Amber and Kim, with Amber getting the boot and heading to Edge of Extinction.
She wanted her fire token to her husband and headed to join Natalie.
As much as Amber deserved the opportunity to continue (and still does if she can survive the Extinction), she and Rob were doomed from the start for being literally married. No one would let them stay together for a long time, especially if something as dim as a poker game can be seen as a dangerous alliance … which is just another reason why we are personally glad that Edge of Extinction has returned.
We'll see how it goes next week.
Survivor airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in CBS.