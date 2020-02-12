Survivor: Winners at War Might Be Be the Best Season Yet

A few months ago, we were wondering if we could ever love Survivor again.
Season 39 was a bit messy for the reality of CBS, which celebrates 20 years and 40 seasons with tonight's premiere. One player, Kellee Kim, complained that another player, Dan Spilo, touched her inappropriately, and after no more than a warning was issued, the situation soared throughout the season until Dan, who had reached six Last, he was eliminated from the game for a similar incident with a crew member. No one had ever been removed from the game before, but it seemed too little and too late with only four days left.
CBS and the program made it clear that they understood that the situation was handled poorly. The network announced changes in the production protocol for future seasons, and during the meeting part of the episode (which was not recorded live, as it usually is), Jeff Probst He sat down with Kellee Kim and apologized for not doing what he and the producers should have done when she first spoke.
Obviously season 39 is not mentioned in the first two hours of season 40, because it had not yet been broadcast when filming began. And season 40 is a completely different situation, full of players who have been here before, who have already earned a reputation in this program and who have their best behavior only in general. But still, it seems that Survivor It has had a new beginning and could be better than ever.
Winners at war It presents 20 former winners, 10 men and 10 women, competing for two million dollars. It is the highest amount of prizes that any reality show has offered, for a game played by some of the most beloved people who have played it. They are new winners, like season 36 Wendell Holland and season 37 Nick wilson, playing against absolute legends like Rob Mariano Y Sandra Diaz-Twine, who have spent years worshiping.
Their Rob Mariano playing against his wife, Marian amber. Their Ethan zohn, who won all the way in the third season, playing again after surviving cancer. They are the people who played when they were 23 years old, single and without children, now leaving behind children and families to try to do it all over again. It is the older players who have never had to deal with an idol, now forced to calculate how many things have changed.
It's a completely new story, and it's so fun to watch.
Winners at war It includes all the idols and spins of the most recent seasons, and even brings back one of the most controversial spins of recent years, but with its own spin.
Players who are voted will be sent to the Edge of Extinction, where they will have to fight to eventually return to the game. It's a shameless way to make sure we're not only losing fan favorites in the first week, especially since everyone on that island will know who they can't sit on when it's time to vote for the winner, but it's not exactly the same than in season 38.
In the previous video, Jeff Probst explains a new element added to the game.
"We have 20 winners, they have that in common, so we wanted to give them something more in common, which is a new twist. So we are bringing money to the game, as any society finally receives money," explains the host. . "So what will happen to the Survivor game if we introduce currencies? And we have a really great way to do it where you are basically creating an economy of supply and demand and the best players will adapt."
You'll have to tune in to see how money, called fire tokens, is related to Edge of Extinction, but promises an extremely cool and very different kind of season for this show.
Press Play up for more information on Jeff Probst, and down to hear how things have changed for players.
Survivor: winners at war premieres tonight at 8 p.m. in CBS.