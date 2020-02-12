Survivor: Winners at War Might Be Be the Best Season Yet

A few months ago, we were wondering if we could ever love Survivor again.

Season 39 was a bit messy for the reality of CBS, which celebrates 20 years and 40 seasons with tonight's premiere. One player, Kellee Kim, complained that another player, Dan Spilo, touched her inappropriately, and after no more than a warning was issued, the situation soared throughout the season until Dan, who had reached six Last, he was eliminated from the game for a similar incident with a crew member. No one had ever been removed from the game before, but it seemed too little and too late with only four days left.

CBS and the program made it clear that they understood that the situation was handled poorly. The network announced changes in the production protocol for future seasons, and during the meeting part of the episode (which was not recorded live, as it usually is), Jeff Probst He sat down with Kellee Kim and apologized for not doing what he and the producers should have done when she first spoke.

Obviously season 39 is not mentioned in the first two hours of season 40, because it had not yet been broadcast when filming began. And season 40 is a completely different situation, full of players who have been here before, who have already earned a reputation in this program and who have their best behavior only in general. But still, it seems that Survivor It has had a new beginning and could be better than ever.