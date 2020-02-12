Summer Walker called an attention seeker to announce that he abandons the music

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Girls Need Love & # 39; makes the sudden announcement on Instagram Stories, stating that she will never make new music once 2020 comes to an end.

Summer walkerThe decision to announce his plan to leave the music has failed. Shortly after informing her followers of social networks that she would stop making music once the end of 2020, the "Girls Need Love" singer found herself being labeled as an attention seeker.

The 23-year-old girl drew the negative reactions with her Instagram Story post dated Monday, February 10. At that time, he issued a statement that simply said: "haha, I'm dead **, I'll never do another song after 2020".

Walker's announcement quickly gained popularity on Twitter. One commented: "The summer walker wants attention or something. I like it, but don't do more songs, who cares." Another criticized: "Summer Walker hates attention, but loves her at the same time. What's up?" A third said: "For the summer walker to have anxiety, she really seeks a lot of attention."

Critics also flooded the comments section of The Shade Room's post on Walker's story on his Instagram account. A user told him to shut up after saying, "I've never seen someone who doesn't want attention, wants such bad attention." Another said: "I'm so tired of her and these tantrums if you're done, damn it, stop announcing it! Leave us RIH RIH YOU! & # 39; Where is the album & # 39; damn it".

In the midst of the negativity, some joined behind the singer of "Playing Games". "I wish someone would hug this baby and give him the help he needs. She has been crying for a while." SZA and rihrih to his pause. They will come back when they are ready "are some of the words of support expressed online.

Before his sudden announcement, Walker has recently collaborated with Justin Bieber for a remix version of "Yummy". Released on February 2, the remix heard her sing, "You know, I have it / I can't keep flexing when you can't stop this / You know you want this / If you're talking then you're" I don't do anything / Oh and your head it's in my body / In the morning or afternoon, you get what I need from me. "