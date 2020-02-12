Students sue Delta Air Lines after a plane throws jet fuel over LA schools

– Three local high school students are suing Delta Air Lines after a pilot threw thousands of gallons of fuel overland last month before an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

The lawsuit alleges that the incident could have been avoided and that the pilot broke the protocol.

He claims that the pilot should have told the air traffic control that the fuel needed to be discharged, so the flight could have been directed to a safer place.

The lawsuit also accuses Delta of being negligent and disregarding the health of the local population.

Authorities said 67 children and adults were treated after exposure to jet fuel on January 14.

Several of them reported a reaction, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, but firefighters then confirmed that all injuries were minor.

Students represented in the lawsuit attend Pioneer High School, which according to the lawsuit, was part of the densely populated area where the plane was flying before launching jet fuel.

Delta Air Lines has not yet commented on this litigation.