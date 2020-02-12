Sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak | News

%MINIFYHTML9ca904b972e456c2196b6cc05640440211% %MINIFYHTML9ca904b972e456c2196b6cc05640440212%

Many international sporting events in China have been postponed, moved and even canceled amid the new outbreak of coronavirus that has killed at least 1,113 people on the continent and infected more than 45,000 people worldwide.

The new type of virus, now called COVID-19, was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to two dozen nations.

Plus:

Many countries have evacuated their citizens from Wuhan and other affected areas of China, while travel restrictions have been imposed and flights to and from cities in China have been suspended.

As the virus continues to spread and the death toll increases, major sporting events, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix, are also under threat.

These are some of the competences that have been affected by the epidemic:

Football

The Asian Champions League matches involving the Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed until May.

Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were supposed to play away from home against Perth Glory and Sydney FC, but the Australian authorities tried to reschedule the matches after their government imposed a travel ban on foreigners arriving from China.

The AFC moved from Wuhan to Australia a four-team women's Olympic qualifying tournament in which China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand participated.

The Vietnamese government said it would not allow the country to organize sporting events in February, which means that the AFC Cup group stage matches at home for Ho Chi Minh City and Than Quang Ninh will have to switch to games outside of House.

Ho Chi Minh City will now face Yangon United in Myanmar on February 11, while Than Quang Ninh will meet with Ceres-Negros on February 25 in the Philippines.

The Chinese Football Association also postponed dDomestic games at all levels.

Athletics

The Indoor Athletics World Championships, which had been scheduled in Nanjing from March 13 to 15, were postponed until next year.

World Athletics is working with the organizers to set a date to organize the biennial event in 2021.

The Asian Athletics Association canceled its indoor championships from February 12 to 13 in Hangzhou.

Tennis

The International Tennis Federation moved the Group I Asia / Oceania Fed Cup event with China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan from Dongguan to Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan.

But the event from February 4 to 8 was postponed and relocated later in Dubai after Kazakhstan refused to serve as substitute hosts.

The Fed Cup postponed event by BNP Paribas Asia / Oceania Group I will now take place in Dubai from March 3 to 7. For more details: https://t.co/PJlyGOJCBz – ITF Media (@ITFMedia) February 7, 2020

Golf

The elite female LPGA golf tour in Hainan, an island on the southeast coast of China, canceled the Blue Bay tournament to be held from March 5 to 8.

The PGA Tour Series-China moved its global qualification tournament from February 25 to 28 to Lagoi, Indonesia, from Haikou, a city in Hainan.

Spectators who wear masks to avoid contracting a new coronavirus attend the 2020 Four Continents Figure Skating Championship in Seoul, South Korea (Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters)

Motoring

The all-electric Formula E racing series abandoned plans for a race in Sanya, China, on March 21.

The move puts Formula One in the spotlight, with Shanghai hosting the Chinese Grand Prix on April 19.

"We recognize that the postponement of the event is certainly a possibility and that it could probably go further and say a probability only given what seems to be happening," said the executive director and chief executive of the Formula One Group. Persecution Carey told the Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

Boxing

The International Olympic Committee announced Jordan as the host of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event was canceled in Wuhan. It will now take place in Amman from March 3 to 11.

Basketball

The International Basketball Federation moved the Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers from February 6 to 9 to celebrate them in Foshan in Belgrade, Serbia.

The FIBA ​​Asia Cup 2021 qualifying match between China and Malaysia, which will be held in Foshan on February 24, will be rescheduled.

Chinese players celebrate after winning the match against South Korea during the FIBA ​​2020 Women's Olympic Classification Tournament Group B at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in Belgrade (Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images)

Badminton

The Chinese Masters tournament in Hainan scheduled to be held from February 25 to March 1 It was postponed after several players withdrew.

The World Badminton Federation hoped that the flagship Badminton Asian Championship could go ahead in Wuhan from April 21 to 26.

Hockey

Hockey Pro League matches between China and Australia, scheduled from March 14 to 15 in Changzhou, will not be played.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) had previously postponed China's match against Belgium that would be played on February 9 in the same place.

The FIH is studying the possibility of China playing its games in an alternative location.

Tokyo 2020

With sSome Olympic qualifying events canceled or relocated, the virus has fueled concern for the Tokyo Summer Games, which begin on July 24.

A total of 174 people aboard a quarantined cruise ship docked in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, have tested positive for the virus so far. Another 28 cases have been reported in the country.

The Olympic organizers have established a working group to coordinate with health authorities on how to respond to the epidemic.

"We are extremely concerned that the spread of the virus may pour cold water on the momentum of the Games," said Toshiro Muto, executive director of the Tokyo Organizing Committee, last week.

Despite concerns, organizers have repeatedly said that the Games will be held as scheduled.