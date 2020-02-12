SpaceX hires a former NASA expert and prepares to launch astronauts – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc23ae752a94a356effc24dcf2f7773c111% %MINIFYHTMLc23ae752a94a356effc24dcf2f7773c112%

Prior to its launch of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard its Crew Dragon capsule, which is tentatively scheduled for May 7, SpaceX led by Elon Musk has hired a former human space flight expert, they reported the media.

In his new role, William Gerstenmaier, the former leader of NASA's human spaceflight program, will report to SpaceX's mission assurance vice president, Hans Koenigsmann, CNBC reported Tuesday.

SpaceX is preparing its Crew Dragon spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to and from the space station on the first flight.

%MINIFYHTMLc23ae752a94a356effc24dcf2f7773c113% %MINIFYHTMLc23ae752a94a356effc24dcf2f7773c114%

Showing his spaceship on Tuesday, SpaceX said Crew Dragon was undergoing electromagnetic interference tests in preparation for its Demo-2 mission, which will be the first to transport astronauts.

%MINIFYHTMLc23ae752a94a356effc24dcf2f7773c115% %MINIFYHTMLc23ae752a94a356effc24dcf2f7773c116%

The unmanned Demo-1 mission flew in March last year.

"I'm glad to see a video of the Crew Dragon DM2 capsule to share and show! I can't wait for those from @NASAKennedy like @NASA and @SpaceX to bring the human space flight to the Florida coast! #LaunchAmerica." Behnken said in a tweet.

According to a report in Ars Technica, NASA is working for the May 7 launch of a Crew Dragon spacecraft. But the date is far from over.

