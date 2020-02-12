South Africa vs England – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML9381bb3530c55880a9a0df81b8ad72e011% %MINIFYHTML9381bb3530c55880a9a0df81b8ad72e012%

A scorching half century of Jason Roy was in vain when South Africa beat England for a race in an exciting inaugural T20I series match.

The England starter hit 70 of 38 balls, reaching fifty of only 22 balls, and when Captain Eoin Morgan (52 of 34 balls) took his half century with a six, tourists needed only seven of seven balls.

However, the pattern was caught in the depths trying to clear the ropes and level the scores of the next ball and Lungi Ngidi (3-30) took two wickets in a brilliant final before Adil Rashid ran out of nothing, since England pressed for the two they needed. to match South Africa's 177-8 and force a Super Over.

England will regret not being able to finish the job, after having placed itself in such a strong position, but it is South Africa who had the nerve to advance 1-0 in the series.

Moeen Ali threw the first part of the game with just four singles, but the tickets soon came to life when Quinton de Kock hit Tom Curran on the ground for consecutive limits before throwing the next ball over additional coverage for a huge six.

Curran was replaced by Mark Wood, but he also went the distance and could have been eliminated from the attack after starting with two full throws, the first one was called no-ball and the next one was just below waist height .

There was a brief respite for England when Ali (1-22) had De Kock (31 of 15) trapped deep in the penultimate of the power game, but the races kept coming with Temba Bavuma, in particular, hitting the ball cleanly and to the south Africa also benefits from some less than impressive fields.

Adil Rashid was bowling beautifully and, although he had Rassie van der Dussen (31) lbw, only for DRS to save the batter, although only for a few deliveries, Ben Stokes (1-24) rejected him in the next.

Bavuma (43 of 27) left four balls later, directly sweeping Ali with a short, thin leg to give Rashid (1-23) a wicket, two balls after he was given life when Joe Denly missed a difficult opportunity in the deep.

England had slowed the flow of races and Rashid should have had another wicket when Roy knocked down a skier after the spinner had cheated on Jon-Jon Smuts, but the next scalp was Curran's (1-41), Chris Jordan He took a brilliant catch as the ball fell on his shoulder to eliminate the dangerous David Miller (16).

Andile Phehlukwayo entered and hit his first ball for six, but the limits were becoming less frequent, culminating in England's last three envelopes.

Jordan's first was for nine, five excellent deliveries and a slower ball than Phehlukwayo hit his leg for six. Wood (1-32) continued with this by firing Smuts (20) at a cost greater than just three.

He left Jordan to finish it and started bowling Dwaine Pretorius (1) with a complete and fast New Yorker. Left-hander Beuran Hendricks (0) received the same treatment the next ball and, although Dale Steyn (5th) was able to push the ball out of the hat-trick for four, there was only one more run from the end when Phehlukwayo (18) ran off from The last ball.

England began quickly in its persecution when Jos Buttler (15) hit Steyn by consecutive limits. He pushed another limit through the middle of the wicket in the next one from Ngidi, but it didn't go further as he finished with a delivery of Steyn from end to end.

Jonny Bairstow got underway and ran with a limit, but it was Roy who really pressed South Africa again, as he took 22 of the Smuts on what followed, including two six, the first of which Miller did his thing when he fell. on the rope

Bairstow faced Steyn again and Roy put Ngidi back on his head while England equaled South Africa's 68-1 at the end of the power game before the starter reached his mid-century with four of Tabraiz Shamsi, one more ball. Slow than Morgan's mark. .

Phehlukwayo broke the 72-run association when he caught Bairstow (23) in front with a faster and rarer delivery, and the wicket temporarily slowed England's progress.

There was still the occasional limit and with six overs remaining, England was well placed with 50 necessary and eight wickets in hand. Roy scored the next Hendricks ball for four, but then managed to distort a slower ball bouncer to a short thin leg to finish a fabulous blow and give South Africa an opening.

Denly (3) followed shortly after, throwing the ball towards the center of the Phehlukwayo field (2-32) to take Stokes to the fold while the required rate rose to 10-over.

Morgan hit a pair of Hendricks limits to make it 28 of 18 balls required for England. Tourists were favorites, but only two came from the next three balls and when Stokes (4) lost the ball, blurring a slower Ngidi ball, the pendulum moved to the other side.

That was reduced to 23 from 12 and after two singles of the first two balls, Morgan left four, four, six of Hendricks to take England a distance close to victory, taking his half century in the process.

Just when it seemed that he had finished the game, Morgan chose for a long time with the last ball of the penultimate finished, with Hendricks dangerously close to surpassing, to leave England needing seven of the final.

Having taken two of the first, Curran (2) was caught in the next deep ball and when the fast bowler threw Ali (5) two balls later with a slower ball, England needed three of the last ball.

Rashid (1) could only squeeze the ball in the leg and Steyn threw the ball calmly to De Kock to take the bail with the very short hitter while trying to return for the second to take the game to a Super Over.

The series now moves to Durban with England in need of a victory of Friday's game, leading it to a decisive in Centurion.

