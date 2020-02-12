Sophie Wessex decorates cookies and reads stories of young people on a visit to a children's hospice

The Countess of Wessex provided a sunbeam today during her visit to a children's hospice in Hampton, London.

Affectionate Sophie, 55, was present to decorate Valentine's Day cookies and read to a group of young people at Shooting Star House.

The mother of two is patron of the Shooting Star Children's Hospices, a charity that deals with babies, children and youth with conditions that limit life, and their families.

She was photographed greeting Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley, who is vice president of the organization.

Sophie looked elegant in a terracotta raincoat with a belt and bare cut shoes, which she combined with a black sweater and camel pants.

She removed her blond strands with a bulldog clip and maintained her natural makeup, complementing with one of her favorite gold necklaces and cluster earrings of colored gems.

The Countess officially opened the Guildford Hospice of the charity, Christopher & # 39; s, in 2002 and continues to support Shooting Star Children & # 39; s Hospices, with regular visits to both, as well as the organization of important fundraising events .

Upon arrival, he was shown the renovated lounge and dining room, which was transformed last spring into a bright and sensory space for supported families to enjoy and feel at home.

Sophie then got stuck with the activities on offer, showing her artistic abilities by putting ice on a heart-shaped butter cookie.

He also helped Gwen, three, who has spina bifida, to decorate a Valentine's cookie, along with the girl's mother, Jenny.

Jenny said: It was a lovely afternoon. Gwen really enjoyed meeting a real life princess. Gwen decorated a cookie with the countess, which is a special memory that we as a family can treasure.

“ When you have a child with a life-limiting condition, it is wonderful to be able to do things like this because life can be difficult sometimes and these kinds of things make you realize that you are not alone. The support we receive from the charity is simply brilliant & # 39 ;.

The Countess also delighted the children by reading & # 39; That is not my princess … & # 39 ;, and hugged a child during story time.

Addressing the nurses and hospice care staff, the Countess said: & # 39; Thank you for what you do in caring for these wonderful and beautiful children.

& # 39; The care and love you show each child that comes through the door is immeasurable. You are his family when they are here. Parents trust you completely with their children and you can't put a price on that.

"And to all the people who are helping to fund this incredible organization, thank you, it is a very special place and I know that many families could not survive without the Hospices of Shooting Star Children."

Before leaving, Emma, ​​nine, who has a metabolic condition, gave the Countess a special canvas created by children who use the hospice, and Brooke, a six-year-old supported sister, gave her a bouquet. Of flowers.

Last month, a source claimed that Sophie, the & # 39; long-term favorite & # 39; of the Queen, will assume greater real responsibility and will represent Her Majesty, 93, in more commitments after Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle's decision to withdraw from royalty. family.

A member of royal royalty revealed how Buckingham Palace chose the "very popular,quot; countess to stand out in the coming months.

They told The Sun: "Sophie is one of Queen's favorites in the long term and has been singled out as a person who would like to help ease the burden."

Sophie, who is married to the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, 55, has a particularly close relationship with her mother-in-law and already represents the Crown both in her country and abroad.

Sophie Wessex, 55, will assume greater real responsibility after being & # 39; pointed out & # 39; by Buckingham Palace to help & # 39; ease the burden & # 39; from Megxit, a source revealed

The Countess of Wessex is particularly close to the queen, and the source calls her “ long-term favorite & # 39; & # 39; (photographed together in October 2019)

The source continued explaining that Sophie is “ very popular & # 39; & # 39; among other royals, including Prince Charles, 71, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 72.

It is believed that Sophie is seen by the Queen as the safest pair of hands of the Royal Family, because her marriage to Prince Edward has lasted, while Charles, Anne and Andrew have divorced.

It has already been a tumultuous year for royalty; This week, Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, announced that he and his wife Autumn are getting divorced after almost 12 years of marriage.