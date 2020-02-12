Sophie Turner is pregnant and expects the first child with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is about to be a mom!

According to multiple reports, the game of Thrones star is pregnant and waits for her first child with a husband Joe Jonas.

"The couple keeps things very quiet, but their friends and family are super excited for them," a source shared with JustJared, who was the first to report the news. Another source added: "Sophie has been decidedly choosing costumes to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

The last big public appearance of the couple was in the 2020 Grammys where Sophie applauded her husband during the Jonas brothers& # 39; interpretation of "What A Man Gotta Do."

Joe and Sophie surprised fans in May 2019 when they got married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. The duo enjoyed a second ceremony in France a month later.

Since then, the couple has continued to document their love story that includes everything from sweet social media posts, unforgettable vacations and dating nights on the red carpet.