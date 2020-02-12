Sophie Turner is pregnant and expects the first child with Joe Jonas

Andrew H. Walker / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
Sophie Turner is about to be a mom!
According to multiple reports, the game of Thrones star is pregnant and waits for her first child with a husband Joe Jonas.
"The couple keeps things very quiet, but their friends and family are super excited for them," a source shared with JustJared, who was the first to report the news. Another source added: "Sophie has been decidedly choosing costumes to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."
The last big public appearance of the couple was in the 2020 Grammys where Sophie applauded her husband during the Jonas brothers& # 39; interpretation of "What A Man Gotta Do."
Joe and Sophie surprised fans in May 2019 when they got married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. The duo enjoyed a second ceremony in France a month later.
Since then, the couple has continued to document their love story that includes everything from sweet social media posts, unforgettable vacations and dating nights on the red carpet.
"They really are the best couple," a source told E! News. "Everyone is obsessed with them together."
And don't think that this news for babies will delay these two. The Jonas Brothers recently announced a residence in Las Vegas that is expected to begin in April.
As for Sophie, the actress will continue her eight-season career in game of Thrones with To survive, a new series of Quibi based on the novel of the same name of Richard Abate. The Walking Dead& # 39; s Corey hawkins It will also star in the series.
While success in Hollywood is pleasant, family and relationships seem to be the most important thing for this famous couple. In a recent interview with GlamorIn the SS19 problem, Sophie talked about the impact Joe has had on his life.
"I think that for a long time I didn't have a real sense of myself," the 23-year-old actress confessed. "A lot (my happiness now) has to do with being with a person I have fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the greatest something that it pushed me to find who I am, and find my happiness in other things besides acting. "
Congratulations to the couple for their expanding family!
