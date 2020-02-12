Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori, criticized for getting a tattoo on her face

%MINIFYHTML963feb63386967223fa38b54135822ca11% %MINIFYHTML963feb63386967223fa38b54135822ca12%

Instagram

The rapper's 20-year-old daughter & # 39; Drop It Like It & # 39; s Hot & # 39; He takes his Instagram account to show the tattoo that is done near his temple that says & # 39; Belle & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

It seems that many people have had tattoos on their faces recently. The last celebrity to do so is Cori Broadus, the daughter of Snoop Dogg, and everyone rushes to express their disappointment at their decision to paint their face.

Cori turned to Instagram to show her new tattoo, which is a French word Belle. Along with an image of her looking away with a padded jacket, the 20-year-old shared the meaning of the word in the caption, "Belle = beautiful in French." Despite the beautiful meaning, the response he received was far from beautiful.

%MINIFYHTML963feb63386967223fa38b54135822ca13% %MINIFYHTML963feb63386967223fa38b54135822ca14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML963feb63386967223fa38b54135822ca15% %MINIFYHTML963feb63386967223fa38b54135822ca16%

Not a few called her "stupid" for getting the new tattoo, and another asked, "Why the hell would you tattoo your face? I don't understand this" trend. "Someone commented:" It's not even a cute tattoo because I've seen some cute in the face, it's silly. " Meanwhile, another assumed: "She has low self-esteem. She writes beautiful on her face thinking that the tattoo will help her convince herself that she is beautiful. People simply do anything to get attention these days."

On the other hand, one person suggested that Cori should take "that money and join his skin tone / dark spots, since he has a pleasant skin" instead of inking his face. There was also an individual who commented: "Ugh, I thought Cori made more sense than this."

Cori was not the only person who faced a violent reaction by getting a tattoo on his face. Prior to this, many expressed disappointment after Amber rose He showed his tattoo on his forehead that read the names of his children. She, however, has since responded to criticism. "For the people who tell me that I'm too pretty for a tat face are the same people who would tell me that I'm & # 39; too pretty & # 39; even if they thought I'm ugly and lied to me Lol," he said. "Or they would just tell me that I'm ugly. So, anyway, the moral of the story is to do whatever you want in life."