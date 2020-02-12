Snoop Dogg issues public apologies to Gayle King after dragging her for Lisa Leslie's interview: "Two mistakes don't do anything right,quot;

%MINIFYHTML0b27559b1124fe3cd97679507ffc52bc11% %MINIFYHTML0b27559b1124fe3cd97679507ffc52bc12%

It seems that Snoop Dogg wants to clear the air for the last time after his public call to Gayle King for his controversial interview with Lisa Leslie in which he asked about the late Kobe Bryant.

As everyone knows, Uncle Snoop joined the chorus of critics who were upset with Gayle after she asked him about Kobe's past rape accusation during a time of mourning.

Snoop particularly left him a hard video message in which he called her by name. Soon after, there were reports that Gayle had been receiving death threats by the interview, as confirmed by his good friend Oprah.

And while Gayle said his article about his intentions behind asking the questions, Kobe fans aren't convinced. Now, Gayle's best friend, #OprahWinfrey, is speaking on his behalf. ______________________________________ In an interview with the ladies of @hodaandjenna, Oprah says that Gayle "is not well," as he is receiving now.

"She is not doing well and feels that she was put in a very terrible position because the interview had already been carried out," said an emotional Oprah. "And in the context of the interview, everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie."

It seems that the violent reaction led Snoop to clarify his comments to ensure that people did not perceive his criticism of Gayle as a threat.

And now, Snoop Dogg officially apologizes to Gayle for what he said. Look at his apology below:

"Two mistakes don't correct," Snoop told Gayle in the video, adding that his mother raised him better than the way he introduced himself. He finished the video by inviting Gayle to meet him privately to discuss their differences.

Roommates, what do you think of Snoop Dogg's apology? Let us know!