Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King for previous comments by Kobe Bryant

He is taking the high road.

Snoop Dogg is burying the ax with Gayle king. Last week, after the images of King's interview with the basketball star Lisa Leslie It went viral, many people quickly criticized the journalist for what some considered insensitive comments regarding the late basketball star Kobe Bryant.

%MINIFYHTMLf515c18a89128ed70cf22976de4c5aad11% %MINIFYHTMLf515c18a89128ed70cf22976de4c5aad12%

Snoop Dogg was one of the first celebrities to share his uncensored thoughts about King's interview, and what he had to say was very powerful. "Gayle King," he said, shaking his head. "Out of your pocket for that shit. Out of your pocket. What do you gain with that? I swear to God, we are the worst. We are the worst of the king. We expect more from you, Gayle, don't go out with Oprah (Winfrey)? Why do they attack us? We your people. You don't come after f – king (producer) Harvey Weinstein, asking them silly questions. I got tired of you. "

He continued: "How dare you stain my mother, the reputation of King Homeboy, son of a punk bitch? Respect the family and step back, bitch, before you come looking for you."