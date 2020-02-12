Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King for previous comments by Kobe Bryant

He is taking the high road.
Snoop Dogg is burying the ax with Gayle king. Last week, after the images of King's interview with the basketball star Lisa Leslie It went viral, many people quickly criticized the journalist for what some considered insensitive comments regarding the late basketball star Kobe Bryant.
Snoop Dogg was one of the first celebrities to share his uncensored thoughts about King's interview, and what he had to say was very powerful. "Gayle King," he said, shaking his head. "Out of your pocket for that shit. Out of your pocket. What do you gain with that? I swear to God, we are the worst. We are the worst of the king. We expect more from you, Gayle, don't go out with Oprah (Winfrey)? Why do they attack us? We your people. You don't come after f – king (producer) Harvey Weinstein, asking them silly questions. I got tired of you. "
He continued: "How dare you stain my mother, the reputation of King Homeboy, son of a punk bitch? Respect the family and step back, bitch, before you come looking for you."
Many fans rushed to King's defense and accused Snoop Dogg of threatening her. However, the rapper quickly denied those claims and on Wednesday launched an apology to King via Instagram.
"I had a conversation with my mom, thanks mom. 2 mistakes do not make it the right time to heal," he captioned his video apology. "@gayleking Peace n love Praying for you and your family, as well as Vanessa and the children." In the candid video, Snoop Dogg clarified his position and extended his sincerest apologies to King.
"Two mistakes don't do anything right. When you're wrong, you have to fix it," he began to apologize. "Then, with that said: Gayle King, I publicly knocked you down by coming to you in a derogatory way based on emotions … I was angry at the questions you asked. Umm, exaggerated. I should have handled it differently than so I I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and for calling him by his name and for being disrespectful. "
He continued: "I didn't want it to be that way. I was just expressing myself to a friend who wasn't here to defend himself. A lot of people admire me and love me and appreciate me, so I want to let them know that every time you're wrong, it's okay to fix it, it's okay to get angry and say you're wrong. I apologize. I hope we can sit down and talk in private. Have a nice day. "
