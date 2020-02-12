Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King for his & # 39; derogatory manners & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLdf24cc5bb69fa7dedb8cc52d7d7ad2b411% %MINIFYHTMLdf24cc5bb69fa7dedb8cc52d7d7ad2b412%

The rapper, along with 50 Cent, was one of those who criticized the television host for mentioning the accusations of rape in 2003 against Kobe in an interview with Leslie despite the case that was dismissed years ago.

Snoop Dogg regrets his choice of words against Gayle king in a video of ranting earlier. Admitting that he "overreacted" to an interview that the host of "CBS This Morning" did with Lisa Leslie about the legend of the NBA Kobe Bryant, the rapper recently issued an apology to King.

In a new video he posted on Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, Dogg shared: "Two mistakes don't correct. When you're wrong, you must fix it. Then, that said, Gayle King, I broke down publicly by coming towards you in a derogatory way based on emotions … I am angry at the questions you asked me. I overreacted. "

He went on to say, "I should have handled it differently than that. I was raised much better than that. So I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and call him by his name and be disrespectful."

"I didn't want it to be like that. I was simply expressing myself to a friend who wasn't here to defend himself," he continued, referring to Bryant, who died last month with his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash. route to your basketball game. "Many people admire me and love me and appreciate me, so I want to let them know that every time you make a mistake, it's okay to fix it, it's okay to be a man and say you're wrong." "

"I apologize. I hope we can sit down and talk in private. Have a nice day," he concluded. Meanwhile, Dogg hinted at the caption that he decided to apologize to King after "talking to my mom." He also sent best wishes to King, his family, as well as to Vanessa BryantThe family of.

Dogg was one of those who criticized King for mentioning the rape allegations in 2003 against Kobe in an interview with Leslie despite the fact that the case was dismissed years ago. In an explicit video, Dogg dragged King and said he was being "disbursed for that shit."

"What do you get from that? We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't date [Oprah Winfrey]? Why do they attack us all? We are your people You don't come later Harvey weinstein, asking those questions dumba **, "he continued." I'm sick of all of you. Funky doghead b *** h. How dare you try to burn my boy's reputation, punk motherf **** r? Respect the family and back off, b *** h, before you come looking for you, "he added furiously.