Snoop Dogg apologizes publicly to Gayle King after talking to his mother

Snoop Dogg let his emotions take hold of him when he publicly criticized Gayle King for asking Lisa Leslie about the Kobe Bryant rape case during a recent interview. After a conversation with his mother, the rapper offered a public apology.

Most people agreed that King's question was inappropriate considering that the tragedy just happened. While the majority of the public was on Snoop's side, there were those who pointed out that he could have called the journalist without the violent tone and the disrespectful phrase "funky dog ​​with a dog's head."

Snoop returned to social media later to say that he didn't want any physical damage to reach Gayle, but he maintained the same energy with which he was wrong about what he did.

It seems that the artist has had time to reflect and has changed his tone.

Without a doubt, Dogg has a problem with the incident, but acknowledges that he did it the wrong way.

In a video, he states: "Two mistakes do not correct. When you make a mistake, you have to fix it. Then with that said. Gayle King, I shot you down publicly by coming towards you in a derogatory way based on emotions, getting angry at the questions you asked. .. so I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and call you by your name and just be disrespectful. Many people admire me and love me … I want to tell you that every time you make a mistake, it's okay to fix it, it's okay to be a man and say you're wrong. I apologize. Hopefully we can sit down and talk in private. Have a nice day. & # 39;

What do you think of this apology? Is Snoop genuine?



