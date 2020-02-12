Snapshots reveal life in the early twentieth century in Shaftesbury, which became famous for Hovis's announcement

Ad

These lovely photographs reveal everyday life in the early twentieth century in a thriving city that later became famous for the television commercial Hovis.

From women with hats shopping on a main street to men in suits and hats resting during a croquet game at a garden party, the black and white photos show a thriving community.

The historical images of Shaftesbury in Dorset were taken by Albert Tyler, who established a photography business there in 1901. Mr. Tyler, originally from Shropshire, moved to the area in childhood and died in 1919.

Tyler photographed the busy opening of the city market in 1902, showing dozens of handsome men who traded with cattle. The same place now looks like flattened land before a Lidl supermarket is built.

Other images reveal how much the city has grown over the past century, with dozens of houses seen from the same view of the countryside at an instant taken in 2020 compared to the image of Tyler in the 1900s.

While another shows smiling children on Gold Hill, a steep cobbled street that was immortalized in the 1973 Hovis ad directed by Ridley Scott.

Stunning photographs taken in the early twentieth century by Albert Tyler reveal everyday life in Shaftesbury, Dorset, which later became famous for appearing in the television commercial Hovis bread. Gold Hill (left in the twentieth century and seen today) was the place where a child was seen on a bicycle with a bicycle basket full of bread, which inspired the locals to now refer to as Hovis Hill

Another of Mr. Tyler's images (left) shows dozens of handsome men in suits and boys with flat caps in the bustling Shaftesbury cattle market. The same area is now flat land (right) before the construction of a Lidl supermarket.

A dozen men are seen taking a break from a croquet game during a garden party in 1902 (right) while some of them enjoy smoking and others rest in their chairs. The building (pictured on the right) is now a pub called Ye Olde Two Brewers Inn

The children pose intelligently at their best on Sunday while standing next to the Westminster Memorial Hospital in Shaftesbury, which was built in 1874 (pictured on the left). A war memorial (on the right) is now in front of the much larger hospital

There are still beautiful thatched cabins in the city of Angel Lane (in the photo they left the houses in the twentieth century and to the right in the row that is now seen), however, part of the vegetation has been cut and has removed the opposite wall to make room for a new path

In another of Mr. Tyler's photos (left), a woman in a white dress is seen smiling as she peeks at the Fox And Hounds Inn while two children stand in front. Houses on the same road have now lost their thatched roofs and the pub no longer exists

Workers are seen posing in front of Short Coach Builder with boxes and a cart outside the building (left). This space has now been demolished and there is a post office (right) taking its place at the corner of the road.

Over the past century, the view from Castle Hill in Shaftesbury has changed dramatically with dozens of houses now seen from the place (the photo on the left shows the 1900 photo of Mr. Tyler and the same scenario in 2020)

St. Peter's Church on the main street is represented in 1902 (left) with many locals circling outside compared to the Church now (right) that has parking in front. Claire Ryley, of the Shaftesbury Historical Society and the District, said: "It's fascinating to see what the main street looked like at a time when people had priority over cars."

Despite the types of stores that change, Shaftesbury's main street still looks remarkably similar in images from the 1900s (left) and an image now (right). Many of the buildings seem to be the same and the design almost identical.

Coppice Street in the city (on the left in the early twentieth century) used to contain a row of cottages with thatched roofs and a rail road, however now (right) is covered with asphalt and has a parking row the left side of the street