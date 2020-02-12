Sleep geek James Wilson on Rotherham's "massive marginal gain,quot; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa3d4194fb8f2ac8c7883eaef0ea31e7b11% %MINIFYHTMLa3d4194fb8f2ac8c7883eaef0ea31e7b12%





Rotherham United's dream geek, James Wilson, hopes to give his team an advantage

There are many factors in Rotherham's rise to the top of League One.

Michael Smith's goals have been crucial lately, as have Daniel Iversen's saves on goal. Matt Crooks and Dan Barlaser have been excellent in the midfield. Tony Stewart's financial support has been the basis on which everything has been built. Manager Paul Warne deserves great credit.

But it is one of Warne's most unusual innovations that has captured the imagination, highlighting the club's willingness to think outside the box in the search for a competitive advantage. The presentation of dream coach James Wilson puts Rotherham at the forefront of an aspect of performance that is often overlooked. Is this how you are getting your edge?

"Sleeping is a massive marginal gain," says Wilson Sky sports.

No detail is too small for the self-proclaimed geek of Rotherham's dream. Finding the optimal room temperature may seem common sense. The body mapping of the player's posture is a bit more technical, but it still seems sensible if it is likely to make sleeping easier.

But take a partner's perfume on a one-way trip or use the same detergent in an attempt to recreate the comforts of home? These are the additional details that Wilson believes can make the difference between a good night's sleep and a bad night. The difference between a player who performs at maximum capacity or fails to do his best.

He is about to burst some of the myths about sleep.

"Sleeping as a discipline is far away," says Wilson. "There is research that says nine or ten hours are optimal, but my concern is that it is not all. That message can be quite harmful. If someone has told players that they should sleep nine or ten hours, they feel they fail if they get seven or eight.

"What I encourage you to do is think about how you feel. Do you feel ready to train the next morning? Did you recover enough? If you are, then great.

"There are so many myths about sleep, particularly in sports.

"Roger Federer has 10 hours, Serena Williams has 12. Cristiano Ronaldo sleeps five times a day. Lionel Messi has five hours and then some naps. But that doesn't make him Messi, just like sleeping like Ronaldo doesn't make him Ronaldo. what I would say is that world class athletes are very good at understanding themselves. "

Wilson's goal is to help Rotherham players understand each other better. He works at the Sports Institute in Sheffield, but trips to the Rotherham training camp are frequent. It is a club that he knows well. His father was in the books in the 1960s and he himself had a brief period at the center of excellence of the club as a child.

Sleeping was a problem for him at the time, but he doesn't blame him for not having achieved the qualification. "I think it was my lack of talent the problem," he says. Now he is back in another capacity. It's not how he planned it, but that doesn't mean he has to be boring. There are no formal conferences or seminars. Wilson just tries to get players to think about his dream.

"Every two weeks, we meet at the club and try things," he explains. "Something is about breaking those myths, but it's not me giving lectures to people about the dream. I look at the training and stay by the training camp asking them about their dream. Due to the nature of the people I'm working with , it is necessary to make it more relaxed and a little friendlier.

"Many of them have children who do not sleep well. That is a massive impact on their lives. Others have couples who do not sleep well. Therefore, it is not just the player, but the whole environment of their home. There are players They have twins, that's hard.

"My job is to help them better understand their dream. Are they an owl or a lark or are they somewhere in the middle? How much sleep do they need to feel ready to play their best football? My job is to contribute so that the player is ready ".

That may involve asking direct questions. "Is the mattress suitable for your posture?" But it can also mean going longer distances.

So, what do you think behind bringing a partner's perfume to the hotel room?

"Making sure the excavations feel at home is important and these are the emotional cues that make them feel at home," says Wilson. "With the perfume, players will tell you that they don't, until you ask them off camera when they are alone. Then, they will admit that they do. I think it's interesting."

Measuring the impact of these marginal gains is difficult. But other advantages are clearer. Bad sleep can contribute to injuries and any manager wants to avoid it.

"There are physios that are trained to analyze the ergonomics of sleep," explains Wilson. "I have to work with the nutritionist, the travel schedule. It's not isolated. At Rotherham, science supports everything we do, but it's also about how we apply it."

"For example, there is a small problem with players who sleep in the front because this puts pressure on the neck and lower back. It prevents you from moving and we encourage you some movement at night. We would encourage you to sleep sideways or on the back, but sometimes the pillow or mattress may not support it, so we map them.

"The profile of the injury is quite important for sleep posture. If they have a shoulder problem, for example. If you think of a central half, directing the ball is incredibly important."

Rotherham's manager, Paul Warne, has shown that he is open to new ideas

These are the details that convinced Warne, but perhaps the most impressive thing about the Rotherham manager is that he didn't need to be too convincing. No one, including Wilson, would suggest that the club is thriving only for a dream coach, but it is tempting to think that the club is thriving due to a culture that embraces a dream coach.

Interestingly, the other clubs Wilson has worked with include Lincoln during his ascent under the Cowley brothers and Sheffield United, who continue to climb new heights with Chris Wilder in charge. Everyone shares that appetite for learning that distinguishes them.

"Paul Warne makes my job easier because of the club's cultural culture," says Wilson. "Clubs like Lincoln and Sheffield United also make it easy. They have an open culture and are aware of the importance of emotional health. Sleep supports emotional health and helps recovery. That is why it is important for sports."

Paul Warne makes my job easier because of the club's culture. James Wilson

So, others still lack a trick here?

"There are not many people who do what I do, so I know there are still many clubs that lack a trick," Wilson insists.

"I don't just work with the first team here. I work with the entire coaching staff. I work with the women's team and the academy.

"My goal is to give good sleep advice to eight-year-old children because if we can get good behaviors and the right knowledge for themselves and their parents, they will find it easier when they grow up. That is the long-term objective. How Can we make this go down?

"I have worked with children in academies that struggle with sleep due to the pressure of the academy's environment and that often also comes with parental pressure.

"What is the last conversation the coach has before going home? What is the conversation a father is having with his son on the way home? Because that child will probably be in bed in two hours. Are we hitting, or do we keep it positive and cheerful? There is always time to analyze performance the next day.

"How do we make these players feel emotionally safe? If we do, they will sleep better. Ultimately, we should appreciate that the dream is a bit different from other aspects of performance such as exercise and nutrition."

Rotherham of Warne appreciates it. That's why Wilson appreciates them.

"Not becoming a footballer was a disappointment," he says, "but I am proud of the work we do with limited resources. Those are all. It all depends on how the manager establishes the club."