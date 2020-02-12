Simone Biles says she is tired of beauty becoming a competition

There is no doubt that Simone Biles is definitely leaving his mark inside gymnastics, since he currently has the title of the most decorated gymnast in the history of the world championship. However, he is dealing with the concept of competing, even when he is not doing gymnastics.

On Wednesday, Simone turned to social networks to launch a statement denouncing beauty as a competition. According to fashion, is one of the Olympic athletes that has joined forces with the beauty company SK-II for its #NoCompetition campaign, which was created to inspire women to live according to their own definitions of beauty.

In his statement, Simone said: “In gymnastics, as in many other professions, there is a growing competition that has nothing to do with performance itself. I am talking about beauty. I don't know why, but others feel they can define your own beauty according to their standards. "

She continued: "I would be lying if I told you that what people say about my arms, my legs, my body … how I look in a dress, leotard, swimsuit or casual pants has depressed me sometimes. "

Simone continued speaking against turning beauty into a competition before finishing his statement with: "Beauty is #NoCompetition."

