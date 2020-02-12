Simone Biles criticizes toxic beauty standards and trolls in the empowerment note

LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP through Getty Images
Simone Biles He has competed in the national championships, the Olympic Games and countless matches. However, she refuses to make beauty a competition.
The 22-year-old gymnast criticized this type of trial in a powerful Instagram message on Wednesday.
"Let's talk about competition," he wrote in an open letter. "Specifically, the competition I didn't sign up for and that I feel has become an almost daily challenge for me. And I don't think it's the only one."
The gold medal winner then explained how in gymnastics, as well as in several other professions, "there is a growing competition that has nothing to do with the performance itself."
"I am talking about beauty," he continued. "I don't know why, but others feel they can define your own beauty based on their standards. I learned to put a strong front and let the majority slip. But I would be lying if I told you what people say about my arms, my legs, my body … how I look in a dress, leotard, swimsuit or even casual pants has not depressed me sometimes. "
Biles also noted that she was "tired of everything in life becoming competition." Then, she decided to defend herself "and for everyone else who has been through the same."
"Today, I say that I have finished competing against the standards of beauty and the toxic culture of trolling when others feel that their expectations are not met … because nobody should tell you or me how beauty should be or not." concluded "Beauty is #NoCompetition,quot;.
According to fashion, Biles has partnered with the SK-II skin care company for the #NoCompetition campaign, an initiative that aims to inspire women to live according to their own definitions of beauty. According to the publication, Olympic swimmer Liu Xiang and the Japan volleyball team also participates in the campaign.
"I've been dealing with scrutiny all my life," Biles told the magazine. "I had to go through puberty in public view. It's difficult and social networks don't do better, but I think the campaign will help us as women to talk about toxic beauty standards."