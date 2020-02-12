Simone Biles criticizes toxic beauty standards and trolls in the empowerment note

Simone Biles He has competed in the national championships, the Olympic Games and countless matches. However, she refuses to make beauty a competition.

The 22-year-old gymnast criticized this type of trial in a powerful Instagram message on Wednesday.

"Let's talk about competition," he wrote in an open letter. "Specifically, the competition I didn't sign up for and that I feel has become an almost daily challenge for me. And I don't think it's the only one."

The gold medal winner then explained how in gymnastics, as well as in several other professions, "there is a growing competition that has nothing to do with the performance itself."

"I am talking about beauty," he continued. "I don't know why, but others feel they can define your own beauty based on their standards. I learned to put a strong front and let the majority slip. But I would be lying if I told you what people say about my arms, my legs, my body … how I look in a dress, leotard, swimsuit or even casual pants has not depressed me sometimes. "