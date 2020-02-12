Silence of dissent in Cameroon: tension between youth and government | Cameroon News

%MINIFYHTML720b20944ffd221ff79a391598d3fb2911% %MINIFYHTML720b20944ffd221ff79a391598d3fb2912%

In a rare public address, the president of Cameroon, Paul Biya, urged young people to end the separatist armed movement in the English-speaking regions.

The country is waiting for the results of the municipal and parliamentary elections after Sunday's vote.



Nicolas Haque, from Al Jazeera, reports from the economic capital, Douala.