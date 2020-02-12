Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff show their movements in Dus Bahane 2.0



Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have collaborated once again for another action romance, Baaghi 3. The duo looks great together on the big screen and that is why director Ahmed Khan was interested in choosing the two together . Today, the creators of the film released a reprimanded version of the song Dus Bahane from the movie Dus (2005). The song was a great success back then and now the repressed version is here to impress everyone.



Sung by Vishal and Shekhar with KK, Shaan and Tulsi Kumar, the song has also been composed by Vishal and Shekhar and is written by Panchhi Jalonvi. The song makes Tiger and Shraddha move to the patter of feet and spin their heads while flaunting their movements and perfectly toned body. Baaghi 3 arrives in theaters on March 6, 2020.

%MINIFYHTML311810afef34bd781c50a5dc0adb7bd013% %MINIFYHTML311810afef34bd781c50a5dc0adb7bd014%