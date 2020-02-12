Shia LaBeouf backed by Zach Gottsagen's mother amid the Oscar controversy

WENN / Avalon

After the star of & # 39; The Peanut Butter Falcon & # 39; accused of ridiculing her son on the stage of the big event, Shelly Gottsagen emphasizes that the actors share a beautiful mutual respect.

Zack Gottsagenthe mother has nothing but kind words to Shia LaBeouf Following the claims, he ridiculed his disabled son on the Oscar stage.

Shia has been hit with criticism for apparently laughing at her "Peanut Butter Hawk"Co-star Zack, who has Down syndrome, as the couple presented the winner of the live action short film category at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

However, Zack's mother, Shelley, is upset about the controversy and insists that there is no truth in the bad stories.

"I would hate to see any misconceptions," he tells TooFab. "I mean, you know, Shia is just wonderful, you know, we really love him. In any case, I think they were smiling because it was hard to open the envelope."

"We just love Shia and the respect that Shia and Zack have for each other is beautiful. Their friendship is very, very beautiful. And, you know, that bothered me when I thought someone thought that Shia could have ever had a kind of negative attitude because it has been nothing, nothing, nothing but support. "

Shelley wants to rethink the narrative in a positive way, insisting that the historical moment between Shia and Zack at the Oscars, which was the first time an actor with Down syndrome presented an award, was just a sample of their beautiful relationship.

"They are very tight," he insists. "They love each other, they really encourage each other. Shia has been very supportive of Zack as an actor, his professionalism. He will really look for opportunities for Zack and did a lot to promote the film, you know, which, Shia doesn't always – that's not it's really his thing, but he did it for Zack. "