Sharon Stone turns to Elton John for online dating tips

Talking about her search for possible love interests, the actress of & # 39; Basic Instinct & # 39; reveals that his Bumble account has been restored after being briefly blocked due to identity confusion.

Sharon stone regularly reaches Elton John and other famous friends for advice on their online dating searches.

The "Basic Instinct" actress relies on her network of friends from list A to help her decide whether or not to court the possible love interests she knows in the popular Bumble dating app.

"I can certainly go to Sarah Paulson"he explained to Entertainment Tonight." She is a very dear and lovely friend of mine. So is Holland Taylor. I can go to Iliza Shlesinger for sure. Elton (John) and David (Furnish), sure. "

Sharon & # 39; s Bumble's account was briefly blocked last year due to identity confusion, but it has now been restored and the 61-year-old beauty is coming out with vengeance.

"It's open now. I'm open for business!" she smiled, noting that her account was probably suspended due to complaints of sour suitors she rejected to date. "I think I said no to a couple of people who thought it would be a good way not to be so kind back. I think some people don't like to listen, & # 39; No, no, I don't want to go out with you . "

Sharon is excited about the people she is dating, but has not yet found a potential partner.

"Everything is going well. In fact, I'm having a good time," he shared. "I met a couple of nice people and in fact I made a couple of good friends by doing that. I'm looking for someone who wants to have a caring, compassionate and loving relationship."

The last serious relationship of the star was with the tycoon of the publication Phil Bronstein, who divorced in 2004 after six years of marriage. Sharon has married twice, ending his first marriage with Michael Greenburg in 1990.

