Shannen Doherty strives to find balance in the battle against stage 4 cancer

While thanking fans for their love, prayers and support, the former star of & # 39; Beverly Hills, 90210 & # 39; states that & # 39; stress is a euphemism & # 39; In your current situation.

Shannen Doherty He is struggling with his stress levels as he continues his battle against stage four cancer.

The 48-year-old actress was diagnosed with cancer a year ago, but her condition was made public earlier this month, three years after she went into remission after breast cancer.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (February 11), the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star admitted that she is trying to "find my balance" in her latest health problems.

Sharing a moment of her riding a horse through a green field, Shannen wrote: "I want to thank you all for your love, prayers and support. It's a strange moment at this time and I find that my feet are not completely below me." .

"To say that I have stress is a euphemism. To say that I am fighting is mild. But … I think I will find my balance. I will dig deeply into the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray that I will do everything with dignity and grace ".

Concluding his post, Shannen added: "I have a lot to say. A lot to share. I will. For now … know how much you help me get up."

She was quickly flooded with messages of support from her devoted followers, including one who wrote: "As a recent breast cancer survivor, I wish you all the strength! I know this is difficult and you feel overwhelmed, but I want you to do it. I know you're not alone … you have all prayer warriors fighting for you. "

Another commented: "Sending love to you Shannen. When you're ready to share, we're ready to listen."