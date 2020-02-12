Shah Rukh Khan remembers the moment he shot for My Name Is Khan

%MINIFYHTML50afc5b66dda59a5e92b5901dafe70e711% %MINIFYHTML50afc5b66dda59a5e92b5901dafe70e712%
Shah Rukh Khan is the perfect fusion of good looks, talent and ingenuity. The superstar has been in business long enough to know what works well for the audience, has given Bollywood several memorable characters and one of them is Rizwan Khan from My Name Is Khan.
The film completes today 10 years after its release and on the occasion, the mega star took Instagram to share some photos of the film where it has been seen in the character.
He captioned the post as: "Thank you, @karanjohar and @kajol, for possibly making the best movie of our careers. The only movie I needed to see everyday photos to know if I have the right expressions! Here are some of them … "The actor is surely proud to be part of this amazing movie directed by Karan Johar and we couldn't agree more.
