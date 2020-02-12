Serena Williams dishes about Olympia's love for daughter's fashion

Serena Williams He has known his match style!
The famous tennis player revealed that her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., is a budding fashionista. Given that Serena is known for her Lewis killers in Y Outside the red carpet, it is not surprising that her baby followed in the footsteps of her famous mother.
On Wednesday, the 38-year-old star spoke with E! News before his show S by Serena during New York Fashion Week. "We've been working on this for a long time," he shared. "So we're ready, it feels good."
In addition to giving us all the details about her spring collection, which is already available on the site, she talked about her daughter's love for all dresses and her personal style hero.
"I can't force her to take off a princess dress," he told E! News & # 39; Zanna Roberts Rassi On his little nugget. "He gets very angry. He loves fashion, he loves to wear dresses and that's what he wants to do."
Serena also talked about her new collection, which is full of fun prints, flattering silhouettes and flirtatious designs.
For the tennis legend, his last line is nothing like the last, which arrived on the runway last September.
He explained this time, his designs had to do with "experimenting,quot; with fabrics, structures and more. Because, as she said, "there is always evolution in the collection."
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
"I would say that each collection is different. This … we are using different fabrics, we are experimenting with vegan leather, we are thinking of much more sustainability and issues that are really important to me," he shared. . "We're still playing a little with sequins (and) we're still experimenting with shoulder pads. Obviously I'm obsessed with that."
Before his parade and during a talk by the fire with Anna Wintour, the tennis legend put on his "maxi vegan leather coat,quot;.
When asked if his style hero is, Serena named nothing less than Jennifer Lopez.
"I think that right now, you can't think of style and not think of Jennifer Lopez," he said. "She is a little ridiculous and more than incredible. She has always been elegant. I mean, I can't wait to be her age because I want to look like this."
It is safe to say that you can exude those vibrations of J.Lo and Serena with their spring offerings. There are powerful suits, dresses with animal print and much more. You can buy the latest and the best in S by Serena.
