Serena Williams dishes about Olympia's love for daughter's fashion

Serena Williams He has known his match style!

The famous tennis player revealed that her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., is a budding fashionista. Given that Serena is known for her Lewis killers in Y Outside the red carpet, it is not surprising that her baby followed in the footsteps of her famous mother.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old star spoke with E! News before his show S by Serena during New York Fashion Week. "We've been working on this for a long time," he shared. "So we're ready, it feels good."

In addition to giving us all the details about her spring collection, which is already available on the site, she talked about her daughter's love for all dresses and her personal style hero.

"I can't force her to take off a princess dress," he told E! News & # 39; Zanna Roberts Rassi On his little nugget. "He gets very angry. He loves fashion, he loves to wear dresses and that's what he wants to do."