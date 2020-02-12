Selena Gomez's new haircut gives a vibe of the 80s

%MINIFYHTML665575d18ae07a779e66fceefde8d5d511% %MINIFYHTML665575d18ae07a779e66fceefde8d5d512%

Instagram

In a series of Instagram photos, the singer of & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; It features a shorter hairy cut and curly hair with bangs while becoming glamorous with a pair of hanging earrings.

Up News Info –

Selena Gomez He is taking his fans to the 80s with his new haircut. About a week after the launch of her own line of cosmetics called "Rare Beauty", the singer of "Lose You to Love Me" caused a stir on the Internet by showing a shorter and curvy make in a series of Instagram selfies.

When debuting the transformation of the hair on Tuesday night, February 11, the ex-girlfriend of Disney could be seen in the images wearing bold curls up to the shoulders with bangs full of pieces. Warmth and contrast was added to her dark strands through her caramel and golden highlights.

%MINIFYHTML665575d18ae07a779e66fceefde8d5d513% %MINIFYHTML665575d18ae07a779e66fceefde8d5d514%

In the slide show of her selfies, the 27-year-old woman put on a gray turtleneck sweater and a pair of silver diamond-shaped earrings. As for her makeup, she let her beauty shine with smoky tan eyes and coral lips. He labeled his cosmetic line "Rare Beauty" on the three selfies he uploaded.

%MINIFYHTML665575d18ae07a779e66fceefde8d5d515% %MINIFYHTML665575d18ae07a779e66fceefde8d5d516%

<br />

Selena's vibra haircut & # 39; 80 has generated many positive reactions. Her best friend, Theresa Marie Mingus, applauded her new look by commenting: "Her favorite hair style without a doubt !!!!" Max Ehrich from "The Young and the Restless"I was also full of praise while writing," Wow. Today she is officially blessed. "Others called her new hairstyle" beautiful "and" beautiful. "

Days before, the ex girlfriend of Justin Bieber He announced his foray into the beauty industry. During an Instagram Live chat with his fans, he revealed that he had started working on "Rare Beauty" for two years, and added that he was ready to launch it after finding the right partners and the right team.

Insisting that "I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable," the first "Wizards of Waverly Place"The star went on to say that its cosmetic line is not just a brand." It will be a lifestyle, "he explained." It is meant to be enjoyed, it is very special. We must not resemble everyone else, we must resemble ourselves. "