See the action at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards with Nokia 2.3, which offers powerful artificial intelligence for every

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards are just around the corner. The buzz to catch some of the biggest celebrities on the bright red carpet is in full swing. This year, our capture partner in Guwahati (Assam) will be the impressive next-generation Nokia 2.3 that will help us put all the action live from the red carpet.

This latest smartphone in its series is armed with "Recommended shooting,quot;, a new feature of Nokia phones that helps you choose the best image, thanks to its AI. Whether in the backflip in the air, the family portrait where everyone is smiling or the winning goal, the "Recommended Shot,quot; automatically captures alternative images before and after pressing the shutter button. Then he suggests the best image of the collection. In addition, additional AI-driven features, such as "Portrait Mode,quot; and low-light images, will help fans capture creative images in a variety of settings.

In addition, you can enjoy immersive and lasting entertainment in the Nokia 2.3 with its two day battery life and a Large 6.2 "HD + screen.

Inspired by its Nordic design heritage, the Nokia 2.3 looks timeless. With a 3D nano textured cover that sits securely in your hand, the phone looks stunning and leaves a lasting impression. And, just when I thought that is all, the Nokia 2.3 also comes with a 1 year replacement warranty, to improve your smartphone experience every day.

So, watch for the action of the red carpet and the A-listers in the Filmfare 2020, #ShotonNokia, which will come to you this weekend.