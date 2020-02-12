See a psychic predict the future of Ryan Seacrest as a dad

Ryan SeacrestThe most important role will come someday: dad.
the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, American idol Y ME! Live from the red carpet host received a rather interesting audience of psychic Char Margolis in the previous program on Wednesday.
"I feel that over time, you will be a dad," he said. "I don't know if you're planning this now."
"I don't say it's now," he continued. "I see you more like Simon Cowell".
First American idol converted judgeAmerica has talent judge became a father at 54 in 2014 when his girlfriend Lauren Silverman gave birth to their first child together son Eric Cowell.
"Am I holding Simon Cowell?" Seacrest joked. "Finally. We are meant to be."
"George Clooney Expected I see that on the road with you, "Margolis continued.
Clooney became a father at 56 in 2017 when his wife Amal Clooney gave birth to twins, Alexander Y She clooney.
"And isn't a small black lab what I am holding?" Seacrest asked Margolis.
"Probably that too," he said.
Seacrest, 45, has been in a relationship with Shayna taylor, 27, for years.
Co-Host of Seacret Kelly Ripa and Margolis have some history.
"I was not supposed to be here," Ripa said. "(Host) Regis (Philbin) I was doing a co-host search, they did it a week, it was the "Psychic Week,quot;. He was replacing the host that was originally supposed to be here because I think his mother got sick. So I jumped in the last second. "
"Anyway, Char Margolis … come out, look at me," he continued. "Once again, it was not as if she could investigate me. I was not supposed to be here. She looks at me and says: & # 39; Yes, I am picking up the letter D … your grandmother? & # 39; My grandmother's name is Esther, but everyone called her Dee. I keep it and say: & # 39; No & # 39; and she says: "Is it E? Esther? "And I say, (whoa) … And then he says: & # 39; He's telling me you're going to have a baby & # 39;".
"We weren't telling anyone yet!" continued Ripa, mother of three children. "We had not told anyone. No one knew."
