See a psychic predict the future of Ryan Seacrest as a dad

Ryan SeacrestThe most important role will come someday: dad.

the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, American idol Y ME! Live from the red carpet host received a rather interesting audience of psychic Char Margolis in the previous program on Wednesday.

"I feel that over time, you will be a dad," he said. "I don't know if you're planning this now."

"I don't say it's now," he continued. "I see you more like Simon Cowell".

First American idol converted judgeAmerica has talent judge became a father at 54 in 2014 when his girlfriend Lauren Silverman gave birth to their first child together son Eric Cowell.

"Am I holding Simon Cowell?" Seacrest joked. "Finally. We are meant to be."

"George Clooney Expected I see that on the road with you, "Margolis continued.

Clooney became a father at 56 in 2017 when his wife Amal Clooney gave birth to twins, Alexander Y She clooney.

"And isn't a small black lab what I am holding?" Seacrest asked Margolis.

"Probably that too," he said.

Seacrest, 45, has been in a relationship with Shayna taylor, 27, for years.