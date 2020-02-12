Second case of coronavirus reported in San Diego County while the local laboratory works to create a vaccine – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A second case confirmed again coronavirus was reported Wednesday in San Diego County.

Both patients became ill after landing last week at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station on an evacuation flight outside of China and are being treated in isolation at a local hospital.

The other passengers on the flight continued their two-week quarantine in Miramar.

The new diagnosis in San Diego brings the number of cases in the United States to 14, with seven in California.

In China, where the outbreak began, more than 1,300 people died and more than 60,000 were diagnosed with the disease.

But scientists have been working feverishly to stop the spread of the disease, including a San Diego laboratory that works to create a vaccine for the new coronavirus.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, which previously developed vaccines against Ebola and Zika, said it has already tested a vaccine in mice and guinea pigs; The next tests will be in humans.

If the vaccine works, it may be available for the summer.