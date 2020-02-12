Scottish Premier League summary: Motherwell loses the opportunity to go third after the late defeat at St Johnstone | Soccer news

Livingston and Hibernian also recorded victories when Celtic moved 10 points away from the Rangers at the summit





Chris Kane of St Johnstone celebrates his last minute goal against Motherwell

Motherwell lost the opportunity to return above Aberdeen to third place in the Scottish Premier League, as substitute Chris Kane scored a winner at the time of detention for St Johnstone to beat 2-1 visitors to 10 men in McDiarmid Park

Kane hit the center of the post near Jason Kerr and joined his celebrations for all his teammates, including goalkeeper Zander Clark.

Clark was undoubtedly the most relieved man in McDiarmid Park after his mistake allowed Christopher Long to equal five minutes after Motherwell had given Callum Hendry a first game.

Celtic 5-0 Hearts

Calum McGregor celebrates Celtic's goal against Hearts

Celtic took a massive step toward nine in a row with a throbbing 5-0 Premier League victory over Hearts when the Rangers crashed into Kilmarnock.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham opened the scoring for the home team in the half-hour mark with a drive, with goals in the second half of defender Christopher Jullien, midfielder Callum McGregor, substitute Ryan Christie and defender Jozo Simunovic completing the route.

To Jambos' substitute, Marcel Langer, Willie Collum showed him a direct red later for a foul on Hoops captain Scott Brown.

Parkhead cheered loudly when news of Killie's second goal came in his 2-1 victory over the Rangers who were in second place, with Steven Gerrard's team now 10 points behind the champion, albeit with a game in hand .

Daniel Stendel had promised to attack the home team in his first appearance at Celtic Park as head of Jambos and, while his team performed a decent performance in the first half, they were battered and bruised and still at the bottom of the table.

Kilmarnock 2-1 Rangers

Stephen O & # 39; Donnell rolls away after scratching Kilmarnock's level

The hopes of the Rangers title were hung by a thread after a 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock.

Ayrshire was famous for being the place where the wheels got rid of Steven Gerrard's team during the race for last season's championship and Gers kept another dose of Rugby Park regret on a very damaging night.

A field where the Rangers had won only once in their six previous league visits could still be this year's graveyard of aspirations, as goals from Stephen O & # 39; Donnell and Eamonn Brophy saw Gers drop 10 points behind the Celtic leaders.

The Ibrox team still has one game in hand and two Old Firm crashes to play, but Neil Lennon & # 39; s Hoops will believe they have a hand in the ninth consecutive title.

Scott Arfield had fired Gers ahead, but the hosts played with the nerves of the visitors to claim a victory that keeps them just one point out of the top six.

Livingston 2-1 St Mirren

Steven Lawless celebrates his final compound from the penalty spot

Livingston ignored his departure from the Scottish Cup at the hands of Inverness Championship opponents when they beat St. Mirren 2-1.

A penalty in the first half of Steven Lawless and a second of Lyndon Dykes only 15 seconds from the second half had the Lions in command.

However, Jon Obika withdrew one for St Mirren three minutes later to leave the game on the scale until the full-time whistle.

The three points helped consolidate the place of the home team in the first six places of the Premier League and left the Buddies just four points from the Hearts on the bottom side.

Hibernian 3-0 Ross County

Christian Doidge was on target during Hibernian's victory over Ross County

Hibernian claimed consecutive victories for the first time since November when they swept Ross County 3-0 on Easter Road.

The powerful Hibs attack association of Christian Doidge and Marc McNulty found the network during a first dominant period.

McNulty saw a penalty in the second half saved by county goalie Nathan Baxter when they tried to make the game safe, but that quickly became irrelevant when Adam Jackson scored a header high on the dying embers.