Scott Disick and Sofia Richie: this is the reason why he followed up on the Gram more than 2 years in their relationship!

As you may have noticed, Scott Disick only followed his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on Instagram for the first time despite the fact that they have been dating for 2 and a half years and have known each other for many more. That said, it turns out that he simply "decided it was important to follow her,quot; and here is why!

Scott and Sofia made IG official that they were romantically involved in 2017, but it was more than two years before Scott also thought about following his model girlfriend on the same platform.

%MINIFYHTMLce6b0f6df9a7a21ef3a6e9d6664f3cca11% %MINIFYHTMLce6b0f6df9a7a21ef3a6e9d6664f3cca12%

Now, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife that ‘Scott never followed Sofia on Instagram in the past because it really wasn't something that occurred to her and that it had nothing to do with her feelings for her. Scott considers social networks as a means to establish contacts and promote his clothing line, Talentless. he publishes an occasional personal photo, but when he does, it is usually from his children. "

On the other hand, however, Sofia is an influential and social media model, so she publishes very often in the photo-sharing application.

Therefore, the insider explains that ‘Scott realized how much social networks are part of Sofia's life and that she is such an important part of her life, so she decided it was important to follow her. Scott loves Sofia and if that shows him how much it means to him, then he is willing to do something as simple as following her on Instagram. Scott has to do with Sofia; making the move to follow her on Instagram says a lot about where her heart is. "

They explained that the man is truly committed to his younger girlfriend and also wants to show his public support, which everyone can see.

Ad

What better way to do it than through social networks! Following her on Instagram was the right thing!



Post views:

0 0