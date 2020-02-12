Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will start shooting for Atrangi Re next month

A few days ago, Aanand L Rai announced the cast of his next film Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar will be seen together for the first time. Today, the director gave an interview to a leading newspaper and shared some details about the film's shooting schedule. The filmmaker said Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will begin filming next month in Bihar and Madurai. Later, Akshay Kumar will join the team in mid-April and by July they will finish filming. The movie will be shot for 80-90 days and it is a start to finish time.

While this is the first time that Aanand L Rai has collaborated with Sara and Akshay, he meets with Dhanush after the success of 2013 Raanjhanaa. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.