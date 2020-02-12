San Bernardino police ask the public for help solving 5 homicides, including the fatal shooting of a teacher – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The San Bernardino police announced today new details regarding five homicides and two attempted homicide in the hope that the public can help solve them.

Last summer, Nancy Magaña, 24, was shot dead in front of her 5-year-old son outside Delmann Heights Park, near the intersection of 30th and Flores streets.

%MINIFYHTMLf9028a2775cd16b2adc909f17bf1ac4411% %MINIFYHTMLf9028a2775cd16b2adc909f17bf1ac4412%

"Six months later, hearing that there could be a glimmer of hope, a little weight was definitely taken off me," said Guadalupe Magaña, the victim's sister. "We just want to know who is responsible for this."

The recently published video shows a white car entering the park parking lot just before the shooting and leaving immediately after.

The police also requested the help of the public in the case of a 2-year-old girl who died after her father was shot while driving her car, which caused the vehicle to crash.

"They were going at 40 mph in Cajon when another car approached them and started shooting while they were driving," said Sgt. Al Tello of the San Bernardino Police Department said. "That's what caused the accident to the driver, and then that crash finally killed the boy."

The deaths of Magaña and the child are just two of the five homicides on the west side of the city that according to detectives were related, the suspect or the suspects are still loose.

"They are very close to each other, a couple of miles away," Tello said. "It's the west side of our city, a high gang area, and there is other information I don't want to share today that points to that, so we're just asking someone to call us or send an email or something to help break the case. wide. "

In recent weeks, there have been three more homicides, men shot in the same area west of Highway 215. Police said the home security video captured one of the escape cars while fleeing the scene.

"It has often been said that 90% of the crimes are committed by 10% of the population, and I think that fits with what is happening here," said Chief Eric McBride of the San Bernardino Police.

McBride said the city recently changed to a community-based police effort, which he said had already helped solve some crimes in the city.