February 12, 2020, 01:56 p.m. IST
Samsung launches the world's first folding glass phone: all the details
Samsung has launched its second folding phone, Galaxy Z Flip. The key highlight of Galaxy Z Fip is its flexible glass, as it is the first time that a brand uses thin flexible glass on a phone. The Galaxy is also Samsung's first folding phone that features a shell design. The device acquires the new Moto Razr folding phone and will bring back memories of the style associated with folding phones. Here is everything you need to know about the Galaxy Z Flip …
For the first time on mobile phones, Samsung has used thin glass on a flexible screen
The Galaxy Z Flip features Samsung's patented ultrathin flexible glass (UTG). This layer of glass makes the device look sturdy and the screen less delicate. In addition, screen repair becomes easier in terms of deep scratches, simply by changing the glass layer instead of the full screen.
The thin layer of glass in Galaxy Z Flip prevents the crease from appearing more prominent
As we have seen in the Galaxy Fold, the plastic screen tends to develop a fold in the place where it folds giving an ugly appearance. Having a layer of glass on the screen prevents this crease (due to the crease) seems more prominent.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7-inch screen that folds in almost half
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch FHD + Dynamic AMOLED Flexity Flex screen with an aspect ratio of 21.9: 9 and a pixel density of 425 ppi.
There is a small screen with which you can change the music, click on selfies when the Galaxy Z Flip is folded
There is a small screen outside that measures 1.06 inches. You can use that little touch screen to change music, click on selfies when the Galaxy Z Flip is folded. You can also receive notifications on the cover screen when the device is folded.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can remain open at different angles such as a laptop screen
The Galaxy Z Flip can remain open in a variety of angles, such as a laptop screen with the Hideaway Hinge system. There is a new sweeper technology, which uses nylon fibers designed with micro-height cutting technology to repel dirt and dust.
Samsung has worked with Google to add a Flex mode on the Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung has worked with Google to design a new Flex mode for the phone. When the device is independent, the screen is automatically divided into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, content or videos in the upper half of the screen and control them in the lower half. For example, you can watch and browse on YouTube: stream at the top while searching for other videos, read descriptions and write comments at the bottom.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip runs the OneUI interface based on Android 10 and is backed by a 3,300 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a total of three cameras
The main screen comes with a perforation notch that hides the 10MP selfie camera. Outside, there is a dual camera configuration with an ultra-wide 12MP sensor with F2.2 aperture and a 12MP wide-angle main camera with F1.8 aperture, OIS, digital zoom up to 8X. Interestingly, the device can be folded to 90 degrees and placed on a table to record videos or photos.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a fingerprint sensor on the side
The device comes with a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side. There is no headphone jack and Samsung is providing USB Type-C headphones inside the case.
Galaxy Z Flip is likely to have a lower price than the first Samsung Galaxy Fold folding phone in India
Samsung is also expected to launch the device in India, as there is no official date yet. The device is priced at $ 1,380 in the US. UU. With regard to the price in India, the Z Flip is expected to cost less than the Galaxy Fold price of Rs 1.64,990.
