Salma Hayek talks about the story behind the impulsive hug she gave Eminem at the Oscars behind the scenes

Remembering that she became & # 39; so dumb & # 39; during the awkward confrontation, the actress of & # 39; Like a Boss & # 39; He couldn't help but get excited about the sweet & # 39; Lose Yourself & # 39; On your own.

Salma Hayek has revealed the truth behind his picture behind the scenes with Eminem at the Academy Awards, confessing that he had just poured water on the rapper.

The photos of the strange couple gathered behind the scenes have been circulating online this week, since February 10, but the Mexican actress admits that they don't tell the whole story.

"In these photos it might seem that @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is that when I was walking off the stage and was preparing to walk on stage, I was so surprised to see him spilling water on him," she tweeted on Wednesday, February 12.

"If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me. While trying to clean it, I hugged him impulsively and told him & # 39; Nice to meet you Eminem, I'm a HUGE fanatic! & # 39; because I AM But I was so disappointed that I made a fool of myself in front of him … "

But he was excited when he read the rapper's story about his Oscar night at Rolling Stone and revealed that the highlight was hugging Salma.

Sharing a link to the piece, he added, "and then I read this on @RollingStone. @Eminem, you are the best !!!"

Eminem made his Academy Awards debut on Sunday, when he played his Oscar winner for Best Song in 2003 "Lose Yourself" by "8 miles".