Sales of new gasoline and diesel cars could be banned in TWELVE years to combat climate change

Sales of new gasoline, diesel and hybrid cars could be banned in just over a decade as part of plans to combat climate change, a cabinet minister said today.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said a consultation on whether to ban new vehicles powered by fossil fuels in 2035 will include an option to make the cut even earlier, in 2032.

Last week, Boris Johnson announced the Government's intention to present a proposed ban in 2040 for at least five years amid growing concerns about climate change.

Now, Shapps has said that the end of sales of new cars and trucks that run on internal combustion engines could come three years earlier.

"The Prime Minister last week said we would like to do it by 2035 at the latest," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We have said 2035 or even 2032."

The new plan had caused uproar in the automotive industry, and last week's announcement in 2035 sparked protests from the manufacturers.

Ian Plummer, director of Auto Trader, said today: “ The government is once again changing the goals for manufacturers: 2035 is a stretch considering where we are today, much less 2032.

& # 39; Electric vehicles only accounted for 1.6 percent of new car sales last year and 0.2 percent of used car sales.

Energy problems could affect plans for cars to only be electric Banning sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles is the first stage of a trip that ends with all cars, trucks and trucks purring with electric motors. The sales ban announced by the Government does not mean that your car is illegal immediately. But amid fears about the size and rate of climate change, there will come a time in the future when that will surely happen. But many things must happen before that, especially power. Last year, it was discovered that the number of electric vehicle charging points (EV) exceeded the number of service stations, from 9,300 to 8,400 in the United Kingdom. However, the energy industry claims that this is just the tip of the iceberg. A report published by ScottishPower last October stated that the United Kingdom needs to install more than 25 million EV points and 23 million heat pumps to heat homes and offices to meet its goal of making the United Kingdom zero in carbon by 2050 . What this means is the installation of more than 4,000 EV points and pumps every day for the next 30 years. The cost of that was estimated at £ 286 billion, including £ 48 billion to & # 39; strengthen power grids & # 39 ;. John Roberts, Head of Automotive and Roads of the real estate company Colliers International, said: "An insufficient combined supply of recharging points both at home and,quot; on the move ", along with apprehension during long loading times, is currently contributing to a lack of buyer confidence and "range anxiety,quot; of existing and potential electric vehicle owners and today's Grant Shapps comments will only increase this confusion. & # 39; Meanwhile, concerns about the ability of the UK's current energy supply to meet future demand and the lack of guidance for owners and developers to integrate charging points in commercial premises is causing misperceptions. & # 39; Charging at home is fine if you have off-street parking. Of course, many of us do not. & # 39; Some local authorities and the districts of London are selectively placing charging points on lampposts. & # 39; This is a great initiative, but what happens when each vehicle is electric? We already see cables stretched for 20 meters along the pavement, which is a safety risk and, frankly, is open to meaningless vandalism & # 39; & # 39 ;.

“ Electric vehicles are not the same as their gasoline and diesel counterparts, so we should start thinking about the way we use them and replenish them in a different way.

"We need to change the mentality and think about charging electric vehicles as we do with our smartphones, charging them in many different places and as often as necessary."

& # 39; Although infrastructure and scope are the concerns that are often more common, it is much more relevant to the industry as a whole: from; manufacturers and retailers, suppliers and the government, to join and solve the broader mobility challenges. Only then can we accelerate electrification.

Regular cars still far outweigh electric vehicles, with figures for January of 4,054 electric cars and 145,279 non-electric cars, despite the popularity of brands like Tesla.

The government aims to shift drivers to electric vehicles as part of the effort to reach zero net emissions by 2050.

Shapps, who drives an electric car, said the government was investing around £ 1.5 billion in infrastructure to change gasoline and diesel.

He added: "We have national car producers and we want to help them make the transition, so we are doing a lot of work; in fact, tomorrow I will meet with the car manufacturers on this same issue."

Shapps said "there are now more public charging locations than service stations in this country,quot; and that "electric cars are coming and we want to help the country transition."

But RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: "While the government seems to be constantly moving the goal posts to end the sale of new gasoline, diesel and hybrid vehicles, drivers should not worry about opting for a hybrid. pluggable now. "

& # 39; They are potentially the perfect springboard for those who want to go to electricity but have concerns about the range, since they are not as expensive as an electric battery vehicle. For the moment, they give drivers the best of both worlds.

While eliminating sales of cars with fossil fuels would be controversial, especially for the automobile industry, it would bring Britain closer to other European nations such as Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden, which have bans as of 2030.

Last week, the Prime Minister confirmed plans to advance the sales ban.

The ban, which the government adviser to the Climate Change Commission requested by 2030, will also include hybrid vehicles for the first time.

Brake, tire and road surface wear, as well as resuspension of road dust, contribute to hazardous emissions, regardless of the type of vehicle used. Photo: particle emissions and their cause in the United Kingdom between 2000 and 2030

Plug-in hybrids have proven popular with the car audience, and industry predictions suggest that car sales will increase in Europe this year from around 220,000 to 590,000 units.

"We have put so much CO2 into the atmosphere collectively that the entire planet is wrapped in cozy tea," Johnson said at an event at the Science Museum.

"Now it is forecast, unless we take urgent measures, to heat 3C, and in hurricanes and forest fires and the melting of ice sheets and ocean acidification, the evidence is now overwhelming."

Friends of the Earth political activist Mike Childs said: & # 39; Ministers should direct the decarbonization of vehicles to the fast track to help deal with the weather emergency and clean our dirty air.

"The ban on diesel and gasoline cars by 2032 is certainly an improvement, but the government should aim for 2030."