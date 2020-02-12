Russell Wilson's mother reveals what she said about being stepfather of Ciara's son: "You have to love that child as if he were yours,quot;

#Roommates, Russell Wilson and Ciara are # Couple goals for many (seriously, people still want that prayer), but as with any relationship, work and dedication is what counts for it to last. In a recent interview, Russell's mother revealed what he told her when she announced that he and Ciara were being taken seriously.

They always say that a mother's advice is the best advice and, according to her admission in a new interview, Russell Wilson's mother, Tammy Wilson, was right when she advised him to date a woman with a child.

While appearing in a recent episode of Sonya and Dell Curry's "Raising Fame,quot; podcast, Tammy revealed a conversation he had with Russell when he told him he was dating Ciara.

Tammy said this about his first impressions of Ciara:

"I thought:" Don't you have a son? "If you really mean it, then you should love that child as if it were yours. Even if that means giving that child your name. If you are going to be with someone who has a child, you cannot treat that child in a manner different than if it were yours. "

As we can see, Russell has an incredible bond with Ciara's son, Future Zahir, who is very touching and special. Shortly after getting married, they had their first child together, Sienna, and just a few weeks ago, they announced that they were expecting another child.

