Ruby Hill Rail Yard for skiers and urban cyclists is now open for winter 2020

Ruby Hill Rail Yard of Denver, a magnet for skiers and snowboarders in the city, is finally open for its 14th season.

It is said to be the only urban land park for snow sports in the US. In the USA, the rail yard has 10 rails and boxes in Ruby Hill Park. A warm January in Denver hindered snow manufacturing operations, but colder February temperatures made construction possible. Skiers and riders can play there all day and under the lights from dusk to 9 p.m. It is free to use and is located on South Platte River Drive and West Florida Ave.

The rail yard is a joint venture between Winter Park Resort and Denver Parks and Recreation.

"Congratulations to the volunteers and Denver Parks and Recreation for the patience in waiting for the right time to turn on the snow to make Ruby Hill Rail Yard a reality in 2020," said Bob Holme, director of mountain maintenance for Winter Park and two Olympians in ski jump. "Together we are very proud to offer this experience to the citizens of this community and the city of Denver."

