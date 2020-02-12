RTD threatens to act against the contractor for the besieged N-Line to Thornton

Regional Transportation District officials on Wednesday threatened to submit a formal notification of default to the contractor building the N-Line commuter train from downtown Denver to Thornton, whose opening has been delayed for more than a year.

In a press release, RTD said it is contemplating the action against Regional Rail Partners "due to the contractor's continued delays in meeting project milestones and the inability to meet its contractual obligations."

RTD said the delays will at least delay the opening of the N line beyond the next service change period in May, leaving August as the earliest opening date for the 18.5-mile line that will also serve Northglenn and Commerce City.

RTD said that Regional Rail Partners, which is a joint venture of Balfour Beatty Rail Infrastructure and Graham Contracting, "has not met several target dates for the rotation of the project, the last one is on February 3 and the project schedule is still affected,quot; .

The "contractor has not yet reached a substantial completion in the project and pass the corridor to RTD," the statement said. Work began on the N-Line, which is an electrified commuter rail line similar to the A-Line of the University of Colorado, almost six years ago and was supposed to open to the public in 2018.

The transit agency said Regional Rail Partners told RTD that it will devote all the resources it can so that the project, which is part of the FasTracks initiative approved by the voters, will be carried out as soon as possible.

"If they don't, RTD is prepared to submit the notice," the agency said in its statement.

This story is being developed and will be updated.