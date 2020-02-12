Rose McGowan criticizes Oscar's speech by Natalie Portman and says Natalie is a "part of the problem,quot;

Natalie Portman took the stage at the Oscars earlier this week to honor some of the directors who were allegedly rejected by the Academy. While many in the entertainment industry here happy with the Star Wars alum's comments, Rose McGowan, were not.

The Los Angeles Times picked up on a Facebook post from Charmed actress in which she pointed to Natalie, describing her as "part of the problem,quot;, and also mocking the idea that her speech was somehow a form of activism.

In her post, Rose stated that her speech was the kind of monologue that would receive praise from the mainstream media, but ultimately, it was just the speech of an actress who pretends to worry, "like many of them," said the actress. . .

You can see McGowan's post below:

Some thoughts on Natalie Portman and her Oscar "protest." The type of protest that receives favorable reviews of the mainstream … Posted by Rose McGowan on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

In addition, McGowan criticized Portman for working with only allegedly two different directors throughout her career, although the LA Times claims the number is three. In addition, McGowan suggested that Portman should use his production company to hire female directors, instead of simply paying his mind to the idea.

So far, Portman has made seven films with his producer, one of which used the talent of a director. Other actresses and entertainment industry figures also criticized Portman, including Hannah Beachler, who urged her to be the change you want to see, instead of just preaching.

Anyway, it would not be the first time Natalie used her position to defend the idea of ​​films created by women. In 2018, at the Golden Globes, along with Ron Howard, Natalie took a chance at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and presented the nominations stating: "Here are the male nominees."

Portman has been involved in a dispute with other actresses and entertainment industry figures before for political reasons, including Jessica Simpson, with whom she once briefly fought on Twitter. Natalie said that when she was little, Jessica was facilitating the idea of ​​the sexualized virgin throughout television and culture.



