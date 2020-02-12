Rose McGowan criticizes Natalie Portman's deeply offensive Oscar outfit

Rose McGowan have some ideas about Natalie Portman& # 39; s Oscar tribute.

Sunday night, the Black Swan star attended the Oscar 2020 Awards wearing a Dior dress along with a matching cape. The cape had an additional meaning for Portman, who has been a defender of the Time & # 39; s Up movement, because it had the names of the directors rejected this year by the Academy Awards.

While at the ceremony over the weekend, Portman explained the meaning of the cape, narration The times of L.A.& # 39; Amy Kaufman"I wanted to recognize women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way."

In response to Portman's tribute, McGowan turned to Facebook to share his opinion on the "protest."

"Some thoughts on Natalie Portman and her & # 39; protest & # 39; Oscar,quot;. The type of protest that receives enthusiastic criticism from the mainstream media for their bravery. Brave? No, far from it, "McGowan began his publication." More like an actress who acts like someone who cares. How many of them do. "