Rose McGowan criticizes Natalie Portman's deeply offensive Oscar outfit

Rose McGowan have some ideas about Natalie Portman& # 39; s Oscar tribute.
Sunday night, the Black Swan star attended the Oscar 2020 Awards wearing a Dior dress along with a matching cape. The cape had an additional meaning for Portman, who has been a defender of the Time & # 39; s Up movement, because it had the names of the directors rejected this year by the Academy Awards.
While at the ceremony over the weekend, Portman explained the meaning of the cape, narration The times of L.A.& # 39; Amy Kaufman"I wanted to recognize women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way."
In response to Portman's tribute, McGowan turned to Facebook to share his opinion on the "protest."
"Some thoughts on Natalie Portman and her & # 39; protest & # 39; Oscar,quot;. The type of protest that receives enthusiastic criticism from the mainstream media for their bravery. Brave? No, far from it, "McGowan began his publication." More like an actress who acts like someone who cares. How many of them do. "
McGowan continued writing that he finds Portman's "type,quot; of activism "deeply offensive to those of us who really do the job."
"I am not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust," McGowan said. "I just want her and other actresses to walk."
McGowan then wrote to Portman directly: "Natalie, you've worked with two directors in your long career, one of them was you. You have a production company that has hired exactly one director."
McGowan further explained why he is calling Portman, writing: "I am pointing you out because you are the last on a long list of actresses who act like a woman who cares about other women. Actresses who supposedly represent women, but really don't they do a lot at all. "
David Fisher / Shutterstock; Ken McKay / ITV / REX / Shutterstock
"Of course, women in the world will continue to buy the perfumes you promote, the movies you make and think they are buying who you are. But who are you?" McGowan asked.
"There is no law that says you need to hire women, work with women or support them. Of course, you do. But I'm saying stop pretending you're a kind of champion for something other than yourself," McGowan later wrote. "As for me, I will be here raising my voice and fighting for change without compensation. That is activism."
McGowan concluded his post by writing to Portman: "Until you and your fellow actresses become real, do us all a favor and hang up your embroidered activist cape, don't hang well."
