Rory McIlroy returns to the top of the world and intends to stay there | Golf news

Rory McIlroy has his sights set on a long period at the top of the world rankings and assesses the status of his game before the Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy noted his intention to enjoy a long stay at the top of the world ranking by declaring: "Work has just begun."

On Monday, 30, he regained the No. 1 status of the world for the first time since September 2015, ending the 38-week reign of Brooks Koepka despite taking the week off, although Koepka and Jon Rahm have the opportunity to take off McIlroy from the top with strong performances in the Genesis Invitational full of stars.

McIlroy is again at the top of the rankings for the first time since 2015

McIlroy admitted that staying at the top of the rankings would be more difficult than getting there, and insisted that he had no qualms about how he climbed back to the summit after having had the "euphoric moment,quot; of becoming world number 1 for first time in 2012, when he resisted Tiger Woods to win the Honda Classic.

"The work has just begun, staying there is the hard part," McIlroy said in his pre-tournament press conference at Riviera Country Club, where nine of the top 10 players in the world compete in the event organized by Tiger Woods.

"It's a calculation based on how you have played in the last two years. I have played well and I have played consistently well, and mathematics adds that I am the first on the list at the moment and obviously I have a chance to stay there this week.

"But I have always said that it is a byproduct of doing the right things week after week, playing well, achieving good scores, trying to win tournaments, and if I can continue doing it, then I hope that it only takes care of itself.

McIlroy insisted that nothing will match the & # 39; euphoria & # 39; to become world number 1 for the first time

"I'm sure that at some point in my career I took a week off and went back to number 1, but I already had that euphoric moment in 2012, when I won the Honda Classic to reach number 1 in the world." Tiger was going down the stretch, I could stop him, and that was the really great moment for me. At least I had one of them, so that's good.

"It doesn't matter to me if I was sitting at home on the couch and I got there or whatever, it is what it is. I have already had that experience and I think as long as you have that experience, especially the first time you get there, That's all you need ".

McIlroy denied having obtained additional satisfaction by dethroning Koepka as world number 1, and insisted that the battle for first place in the rankings had been "unidirectional,quot; in favor of the American since winning the first of his four majors in The US Open in 2017.

"Brooks has been phenomenal in recent years," McIlroy said. "Even before winning the United States Open in Erin Hills, he won in Phoenix, he was doing well in the European Circuit and had only one fantastic race winning four majors in three years."

McIlroy is threatened by Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm

"But I keep saying that golf isn't about other people, golf is about you and it's about getting the best of what you have. If you keep doing that and keep that mindset, everything else will fit."

McIlroy also revealed that he would be in favor of a change in the regulations and specifications of the equipment as detailed in the Distance Perspective Project Report last week issued by R,amp;A and USGA, although he considers that any restrictions should be only for professionals .

Tributes to Kobe Bryant in the McIlroy bag this week

He added: "I think the most important thing that came out of the report for me, many of the things about the ball going too far and the technology, really corresponds to 0.1 percent of golfers.

"So, if you want to try to contain what we do as tour professionals, I'm in favor of that. Selfishly, I think that's just a good thing for the best players, but for the game in general, I think one of the Best that emerged was the aspect of sustainability. "