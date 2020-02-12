Romeo Miller reportedly abandons & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39; !!

Romeo Miller reportedly left the reality series WEtv Growing Up Hip Hop: Hollywood after being on the show from the beginning.

Jasmine Brand got the scoop, and according to her source, Romeo left the program to preserve her integrity.

"Romeo and his father (Master P) would never go against their morale for money for any network," the informant told them, adding: "He has not been in much of this season and is focusing on his many businesses, career and his love life with a new girlfriend. "

The source continues: "Romeo has nothing against the cast, they are simply separating and prefer to explore the truth, not a false love triangle that the network is dragging."

This is not the first time the network is called for morality issues. Last month, Dame Dash filed a lawsuit against WEtv for demanding him soon, Boogie Dash, to drink alcohol while filming the show to help increase the show's ratings.

The spectators of the program will realize that Boogie has suffered addiction problems in the past, and Dame has tried to make him kick them, a task that the network has supposedly made more difficult. Dame is suing the network for the emotional anguish that says they have caused his family.