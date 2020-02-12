Romeo Miller reportedly abandons & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39; !!

Romeo Miller reportedly left the reality series WEtv Growing Up Hip Hop: Hollywood after being on the show from the beginning.

Jasmine Brand got the scoop, and according to her source, Romeo left the program to preserve her integrity.

"Romeo and his father (Master P) would never go against their morale for money for any network," the informant told them, adding: "He has not been in much of this season and is focusing on his many businesses, career and his love life with a new girlfriend. "

