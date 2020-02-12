Home Entertainment Romeo Miller abandons "Growing Up Hip Hop,quot; – Annoying with a false...

Romeo Miller abandons "Growing Up Hip Hop,quot; – Annoying with a false story!

Romeo Miller has officially renounced the WEtv Growing Up Hip Hop series, as MTO News has learned.

Romeo was an initial cast member of the show, which was launched in 2016 on WeTV. During the first seasons, Romeo's story revolved around him building a potential romance with his co-star Angela Simmons.

This year is different. Angela and Romeo are not flirting, in fact they are not even friends. And as a result, Romeo's place in the program begins to look a bit "forced."

