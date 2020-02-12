Romeo Miller abandons "Growing Up Hip Hop,quot; – Annoying with a false story!

Romeo Miller has officially renounced the WEtv Growing Up Hip Hop series, as MTO News has learned.

Romeo was an initial cast member of the show, which was launched in 2016 on WeTV. During the first seasons, Romeo's story revolved around him building a potential romance with his co-star Angela Simmons.

This year is different. Angela and Romeo are not flirting, in fact they are not even friends. And as a result, Romeo's place in the program begins to look a bit "forced."

Today, a website reports, and MTO News has confirmed that Romeo has had enough, and has notified producers that it is giving up the program.

According to TheJasmineBRAND, Romeo Romeo and the production team have disagreed. "Romeo and his father (Master P) would never go against their morale for money for any network," the source said.

"He has not been in much of this season and is focusing on his many businesses, career and his love life with his new girlfriend. Romeo has nothing against the cast, they are just separating and prefer to explore the truth, not a counterfeit love triangle that the network is dragging. "