Romeo Miller abandons & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39; due to & # 39; disagreement & # 39; with VH1

%MINIFYHTML0f434184a5217a9ab0756fb9db673af111% %MINIFYHTML0f434184a5217a9ab0756fb9db673af112%

Instagram

Romeo, who also serves as one of the program's executive producers, eliminates the program on social media since it no longer puts & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39; in the biography of your Instagram account.

Up News Info –

It seems that fans will no longer see Romeo Miller in "Growing Hip Hop"A new report suggests that Romeo, who also serves as one of the executive producers of the VH1 television series, has moved away from the program.

TheJasmineBrand states that Romeo has left the program due to a disagreement with the production or network. "A source shares the site," Romeo and his father (Master P) would never go against their morale for money on any network. "

%MINIFYHTML0f434184a5217a9ab0756fb9db673af113% %MINIFYHTML0f434184a5217a9ab0756fb9db673af114%

The informant goes on to say: "He has not been in much of this season and is focusing on his many businesses, career and his love life with his new girlfriend. Romeo has nothing against the cast, they are just separating and prefer to explore the truth is not a false love triangle that the network is dragging. "

%MINIFYHTML0f434184a5217a9ab0756fb9db673af115% %MINIFYHTML0f434184a5217a9ab0756fb9db673af116%

Romeo also eliminates the program on social networks. He no longer puts "Growing Up Hip Hop" in the biography of his Instagram account.

This comes after his drama with the co-star of "Growing Up Hip-Hop" Angela Simmons after it was rumored that he was asking Romeo to be the father figure of his 3-year-old son SJ after his father Sutton Tennyson died. Angela denied the rumors during her appearance on "The real"earlier this month.

"You see, that is a very delicate and strange subject because I would never ask him or anyone to step forward for my son," he said. Loni love. "We have an amazing family. My dad. My brothers. I wouldn't do that. I think it's really weird if he said that."

When pressed by Adrienne HoughtonAngela continued to insist that she never had those expectations of Romeo. "No, I would not ask anyone that. It is an honor to be the father of my son or anyone who is a role model for him. No way," he shared.

The dispute between Romeo and Angela began after Angela said she never heard of Romeo after the death of her son's father. "After everything happened to me and my son's father and what happened to my son, (Romeo) it was like & # 39; I will be there for you & # 39 ;, and he said this on television," he said Angela during a previous interview with The Breakfast Club.

"If you say that, and I don't care if we're filming or not, it really means that because that really means a lot to me, especially with what I have on my plate," he continued at that moment. . "And for me, he didn't take a step forward. I don't expect anyone to do anything for me; that's fine, but he didn't take a step forward. I still haven't heard from him until today." We have been in the same room and have not heard from him … It is not that this is something false.