Robot: this restaurant in Afghanistan has a robot waitress – Latest news

In the center of Kabul, a robotic waitress named "Timia,quot; rolls around a restaurant to serve a pizza and fries to a customer.

Zahra Barakzai, 30, happily receives his food from the robot, which attracted curious diners since it was presented at Time restaurant last month.

"It was very interesting for me because it was the first robot that entered a restaurant in Afghanistan and served food. It was nice to see the robot here, it's fun," Barakzai said.

Although made in Japan and serving American-style fast food like cola and hamburgers, the Time Restaurant team designed the robot with the locals in mind.

The robot speaks Dari and Pashto, as well as English, and his head is designed to look as if he were wearing a hijab, the scarf worn by most Muslim women in Afghanistan.

The decades of war in Afghanistan have hindered the development of the country's education and technological innovation sector, although there are bright spots as access to education improves, even for girls.

In 2017, a female robotics team from the western city of Herat rose to worldwide fame when they were initially rejected and then authorized to compete in a robotics competition in the United States. His solar-powered robot then won an award at an international robotics festival held in Estonia.

Zuhal, 13, a restaurant customer, said he was inspired, since he had previously only seen robots in cartoons.

"I never thought I would see a robot one day in my own city, but now I am happy to see the robot in my favorite restaurant, that means that Afghanistan is developing," he said.

