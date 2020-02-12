Rima Jain approves the relationship of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain



Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain caught everyone's attention at Armaan Jain's and Anissa Malhotra's wedding. It is rumored that the duo has been dating for a while and they added fuel to the fire dancing together at Aadar's brother Armaan's wedding, recently, whose videos have gone viral online. A leading newspaper decided to talk to Aadar's mother, Rima, about the same. When asked if Aadar would marry Tara Sutaria after Armaan's wedding, she said: "No, nothing like that. They are young. We will see later in life what happens. Let them do their lives and work." . (First)."



Rima was asked if she approved of Tara and Aadar's relationship, to which she replied: "We love anyone who loves our son." Well, we assume that the couple received approval from Aadar's mother!

