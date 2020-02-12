Rick Moranis will make an interim return with the sequel to & # 39; Honey, I Shrunk the Kids & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf6062ab77f90c6f2c371cc3d21279be811% %MINIFYHTMLf6062ab77f90c6f2c371cc3d21279be812%

The actor, who moved away from the spotlight in 1997, welcomes actor Josh Gad, who tweets that he gets "a view from the top of his seat returning to play one of his most emblematic roles."

Rick Moranis He is making his long-awaited return to acting with the follow-up to his beloved 1989 family film "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids."

The actor, who starred in classics like "Ghostbusters"," The Flintstones "and" Spaceballs "reportedly joined forces with Disney bosses for the company. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's original director, Joe Johnston, and the actor Josh Gad They are also on board.

"To say that it is a dream come true to see #RickMoranis on the big screen again is the understatement of the decade," Gad wrote in a Twitter post. "But to say, I have an overhead view of him returning to play one of his most emblematic roles is the underestimation of the century. Welcome back hero!"

"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" was followed by the 1992 sequel "Honey, I Blew Up the Kid." Moranis moved away from the spotlight in 1997 to raise his children.