Rick Moranis is coming out of retirement to restart Honey, I shrunk the children

SCTV alum Rick Moranis, who had massive success in the 1980s and 1990s with movies like Strange Brew, Ghosbusters, Spaceballs, Parenthood, Little GiantsY The Flintstones – He is leaving retirement so he can participate in the restart of the Disney movie he is best known for – Honey, I shrunk the children.

According to Deadline, the new film will be made for cinemas, not for Disney +, and Moranis has officially closed an agreement to repeat the role he first played in the 1989 original, as well as the sequels Honey, I exploited the boy Y Honey, we shrunk.

To say that it is a dream come true to see once again #RickMoranis The underestimation of the decade is on the big screen. But to say, I have an overhead view of him returning to play one of his most emblematic roles is the underestimation of the century. Welcome back hero! #Shrunk https://t.co/oZRokBbQQs – Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 12, 2020

The restart is titled Shrunken and will be directed by the director of the original film, Joe Johnston. He will star in Josh Gad as the son of Moranis character Wayne Szalinski from the original movie, and Gad's character wants to be a great scientist just like his father, but he accidentally shrinks his own children.

The last screen paper of Moranis was in 1994 Little gigants. He officially retired from screen acting work in 1997 to raise his children.

"I am a single father and I discovered that it was too difficult to raise my children and make the trip involved in the making of films," he explained to USA Today in 2005. “So I took a break. And the little break became a longer break, and then I discovered that I really didn't miss it. "

He did a dubbing job in the early 200s, including Disney Bear Brother Y The animated adventures of Bob and Doug McKenzie. Moranis will also be part of the next Netflix documentary An afternoon with SCTV, which was directed by Martin Scorsese.

Disney getting Rick Moranis out of retirement for a sequel to Honey I Shrunk the Kids is a bigger show of power than buying Fox. – Pop Arena (@pop_arena) February 12, 2020

Moranis recorded that special at the Elgin Theater in Toronto in 2018, along with other SCTV teammates Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, who currently star Schitt Creek – as well as Martin Short, Joe Flaherty, Andrea Martin and Dave Thomas.

Moranis and Thomas created the drunken and Canadian duo of Bob and Doug McKenzie during their time in SCTVand starred in the 1983 cult classic Weird beer. The couple also recorded the comedy album. The great white north in 1981

Disney has not yet announced the release date of Shrunken, but it is speculated that it will be in late 2021 or early 2022.

After the news that Rick Moranis had signed an agreement, Josh Gad wrote on Twitter that it was a dream come true that Moranis would return to the big screen.



